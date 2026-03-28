Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Crosses ₹700 Crore, Holds Strong

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9 remains strong, with the Ranveer Singh-led film crossing ₹700 crore in India while continuing its record-breaking global run.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9 crosses ₹700 crore Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9 crosses ₹700 crore India.

  • Film earns ₹41 crore on second Friday, steady momentum continues.

  • Global collection crosses ₹1000 crore within first week.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9 has pushed the film past another major milestone, with the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller continuing its dominant run at the box office. The film has now crossed ₹700 crore in India, maintaining strong momentum well into its second week.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9

As per figures reported by Sacnilk, a collection of ₹41.55 crore was recorded on the second Friday. With this, the film’s total India nett collection has reached ₹715.72 crore so far. The consistent performance suggests that the film has held steady even after its opening week surge.

It was earlier reported by the makers, including Jio Studios and B62 Studios, that the film had already crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide within its first week. A global gross of ₹1,088 crore was achieved over eight days, with ₹814 crore coming from India and ₹274 crore from overseas markets.

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Record-breaking run and strong hold

According to the makers, unprecedented numbers were recorded throughout the opening week. It was stated that multiple benchmarks had been broken, including becoming the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore globally. The film was also said to have delivered one of the highest opening weekends and a notably strong weekday hold.

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The film’s performance remained consistent through the weekdays, with collections of ₹64 crore on Monday, ₹58 crore on Tuesday, ₹49 crore on Wednesday and ₹53 crore on Thursday in India. It was further highlighted that over ₹100 crore had been crossed in a single day in one language, with ₹145 crore earned through paid previews and opening day collections.

Cast, story and reception

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the role of a spy, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The story is set in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood and follows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, tracing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who eventually becomes a covert operative.

The film has also received support from several industry figures, with praise being extended by SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and Alia Bhatt.

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Dhurandhar 2 was released in cinemas on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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