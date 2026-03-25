Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Further Dip, But Crosses Rs 550 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh's film witnessed a 13.0% drop from Monday's net collection of Rs 65 crore.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Dhurandhar 2 earns over Rs 50 crore on Day 6 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark in India.

  • It is eyeing Rs 1000 crore global mark and is expected to achieve the milestone today.

  • Ranveer Singh's film earned over Rs 50 crore on Day 6.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection India and worldwide: Ranveer Singh-led hit the screens on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a box office juggernaut. Though earnings have slowed in the last two days, it is still ruling at the box office. Within less than a week of its release, the Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in India and is eyeing the Rs 1000 crore global mark. The sequel is on Day 7 of its release, and it will easily cross the Rs 600 crore mark today.

Dhurandhar 2 witnesses major drop on Day 5 - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Massive Drop Of Over 40% On First Monday

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 6 India

According to Sacnilk, on its first Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 56.55 crore, a 13.0% drop from Monday's net collection of Rs 65 crore. Despite the dip, the spy actioner crossed the Rs 550 crore mark. The film’s total collection in India after six days is Rs 575.67 crore nett, and the gross collection is Rs 687.43 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The film has grossed Rs 231.57 crore overseas, taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 919 crore. It is expected to enter Rs 1000 crore today or tomorrow.

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With its worldwide collections, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken the lifetime collections of several Indian blockbusters, including Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar (Rs 915 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (Rs 917 crore). It will soon beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (both around Rs 1050 crore).

The previous instalment made a lifetime collection of Rs 1300 crore worldwide and was re-released in theatres recently.

A still from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (2026) - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

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