Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Further Dip, But Crosses Rs 550 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection India and worldwide: Ranveer Singh-led hit the screens on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a box office juggernaut. Though earnings have slowed in the last two days, it is still ruling at the box office. Within less than a week of its release, the Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in India and is eyeing the Rs 1000 crore global mark. The sequel is on Day 7 of its release, and it will easily cross the Rs 600 crore mark today.