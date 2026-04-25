Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Film Holds Overseas, Nears ₹100 Cr In India

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 reaches ₹144.70 crore gross.
India net stands at ₹90.15 crore with steady second week growth.
Overseas collection holds at ₹37.50 crore, supporting overall box office stability.
Bhooth Bangla's worldwide box office collection day 8 reflects a steady performance, with the film continuing to hold its ground both in India and overseas. While the domestic market remains its strongest pillar, the international numbers have also stayed consistent, keeping the overall momentum intact.
On its eighth day, the film recorded a net collection of ₹5.75 crore in India, pushing its total India net to ₹90.15 crore. The India gross now stands at ₹107.20 crore, signalling that the film is inching closer to a significant benchmark.
Bhooth Bangla Day 8 box office collection shows steady India growth
Day 8 brought a slight but important rise in numbers. The ₹5.75 crore collection marked a 4.5 per cent increase compared to Day 7, when the film had earned ₹5.50 crore. This upward trend suggests that audience interest has not dropped sharply after the first week.
The film has maintained an occupancy of around 13.0 per cent across 8,573 shows nationwide. From its early paid previews to the end of its first week, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹84.40 crore net in India, with the first Sunday peaking at ₹23.00 crore.
Bhooth Bangla overseas collection and worldwide total
Overseas, the film added ₹2.50 crore on day 8, taking its international total to ₹37.50 crore. While not explosive, the numbers show stability, which is crucial for sustaining its worldwide run.
With combined figures now at ₹144.70 crore gross globally, the film continues to perform without major drops. This balance between domestic strength and overseas consistency is keeping it in a comfortable zone.
At this stage, Bhooth Bangla cannot be labelled a clear blockbuster yet, but it is far from underperforming. If the current pace continues, the film is likely to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India soon, which could strengthen its box office verdict in the coming days.