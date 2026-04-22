Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer arrived in cinemas on April 17. It opened with two-digit numbers and witnessed significant growth on Day 2 and Day 3 (Saturday and Sunday). The collections saw over 70% dip on Day 4. However, on Day 5, the horror comedy recorded a bigger Tuesday than Monday at the box office. It recorded a 13.3% growth from Monday's net collection of Rs 6.75 crore. Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in India and is now eyeing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore. Worldwide, it has already achieved the milestone in four days.