Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla saw a slight growth on Day 5.
It is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India soon.
Worldwide, the horror comedy has already achieved that milestone.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer arrived in cinemas on April 17. It opened with two-digit numbers and witnessed significant growth on Day 2 and Day 3 (Saturday and Sunday). The collections saw over 70% dip on Day 4. However, on Day 5, the horror comedy recorded a bigger Tuesday than Monday at the box office. It recorded a 13.3% growth from Monday's net collection of Rs 6.75 crore. Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in India and is now eyeing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore. Worldwide, it has already achieved the milestone in four days.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Bhooth Bangla raked in Rs 7.65 crore across 11,589 shows with 20% occupancy. The total India net collections stand at Rs 72.40 in five days (Rs 86.21 crore gross).
The film had an overall occupancy of 20%, with evening shows recording the highest footfalls. Delhi-NCR recorded the highest occupancy at 29.3% across 1,222 shows, followed by Mumbai at 28.3% across 840 shows. Jaipur had an occupancy of 24.8% with 173 shows.
Bhooth Bangla has beaten Jolly LLB 3's Day 5 collection. However, it is still behind Housefull 5, which earned Rs 11.25 crore on the fifth day.
Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection
Overseas, the Priyadarshan directorial minted Rs 2.50 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Akshay's film is Rs 117.71 crore.
Akshay is joined by Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and the late Asrani in the film. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.