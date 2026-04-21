Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Huge Drop Of Over 70% On First Monday

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer hit the screens on April 17 and had a strong start at the box office. After witnessing a significant growth on its first Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3), the horror-comedy saw a huge decline on its first Monday (Day 4). However, it has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.