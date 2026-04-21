Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Huge Drop Of Over 70% On First Monday

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Here's how much Akshay Kumar's film earned on its first Monday.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4
Bhooth Bangla witnesses huge dip on first Monday Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla saw a downward trend on Day 4.

  • Despite the dip, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

  • In India, Akshay Kumar's film has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer hit the screens on April 17 and had a strong start at the box office. After witnessing a significant growth on its first Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3), the horror-comedy saw a huge decline on its first Monday (Day 4). However, it has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 4 India

According to Sacnilk, on Monday, Bhooth Bangla saw 70.7% drop from Sunday's collection of Rs 23 crore.

The Priyadarshan directorial raked in Rs 6.75 crore across 10,984 shows. with 14% occupancy. The total India net collection stands at Rs 64.75 crore, with paid previews and gross collection being Rs 77.34 crore.

The first Monday collection is less than Akshay's previous releases, including Sooryavanshi (Rs 14.51 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 13 crore), OMG 2 (Rs 12.06 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 7 crore). However, it is ahead of Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 5.50 crore).

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection worldwide

Overseas, the film minted Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Bhooth Bangla stands at Rs 106.34 crore.

The aforementioned five films are also the actor's top 5 post-COVID grossers (worldwide).

Bhooth Bangla inches closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide - X
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Akshay, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and the late Asrani round out the cast.

An excerpt from Outlook India review of the film reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."

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