Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar Film Holds Strong

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11 stands at ₹3.65 crore.
Film crosses ₹188.75 crore worldwide, nearing ₹200 crore milestone.
Monday drop of 70 percent follows strong second weekend collections.
Bhooth Bangla's box office collection day 11 numbers indicate that the film continues to hold steady, even as it enters its second week in theatres. After a strong weekend, the Akshay Kumar-led horror-comedy witnessed a predictable drop on Monday, but its overall performance remains consistent and encouraging.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11 and Monday drop
According to industry estimates, the film earned around ₹3.65 crore on its eleventh day across India. This comes after a solid second Sunday where it collected ₹12.50 crore, reflecting strong weekend footfall. The Monday dip, reported at over 70 percent, aligns with typical weekday trends following a busy weekend.
Despite this fall, the film’s India net total has climbed to approximately ₹117.05 crore, while the gross domestic collection stands at ₹139.25 crore. The steady weekday performance suggests that the film continues to attract audiences, particularly in the family segment.
Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection nears major milestone
On the global front, Bhooth Bangla has maintained a healthy run. The film added nearly ₹1.5 crore from overseas markets on day 11, taking its international total to ₹49.50 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross now stands at ₹188.75 crore.
This puts the film within striking distance of the ₹200 crore milestone, a significant achievement considering the moderate opening it had during its first weekend. Notably, the film had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark within just four days of release.
Competition and film details
Despite facing competition from films like Michael and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla has managed to retain its audience base. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta.
Released in theatres on April 17, 2026, the horror-comedy has benefitted from a relatively clear release window, helping it sustain momentum into its second week.