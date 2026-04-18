Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla had a strong opening at the box office.
Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 23.90 crore.
Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs 3.5 crore from paid previews.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer hit the theatres on April 17. The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after over a decade. The horror-comedy also starred the late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar and Rajpal Yadav. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and had a good start at the box office, earning over Rs 15 crore, including paid previews.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 1
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar's film earned a net collection of Rs 12.25 crore from 12,386 shows with 19% occupancy. From the paid previews, held on April 16, it raked in Rs 3.5 crore. The total net collection of Bhooth Bangla stands at Rs 15.75 crore, while the gross collection is approximately Rs 18.90 crore.
On Day 1, the morning shows recorded 10.77% occupancy, and increased to 19.15% in the afternoon and further improved to 31.46% in the night. Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest number of shows at 1,202, with an overall occupancy of 21%. Mumbai had an occupancy of 25% with 889 shows.
Akshay's previous films, Jolly LLB 3, opened at Rs 12.5 crore, and Housefull 5 minted around Rs 24 crore on its opening day. Kesari Chapter 2 opened at Rs 7.76 crore.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Bhooth Bangla reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."