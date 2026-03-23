Kashmiris Donate Gold, Cash and Utensils for War-Hit Iran; Embassy Calls Gesture ‘Unforgettable’

Summary of this article
Kashmiris donate cash, gold jewellery, and copper utensils to support people affected by the ongoing war in Iran.
Youth-led door-to-door campaigns in Shia-dominated areas see participation from men, women, and children across communities.
Iranian Embassy thanks Kashmiris, highlights emotional contributions, including a woman donating a 28-year-old gold memento, as “unforgettable.”
As the West Asia conflict entered its fourth week, residents of Kashmir, particularly in Shia-dominated areas of the Valley, have come forward with donations of cash, gold jewellery, and copper utensils to support people affected by the war in Iran.
On Sunday, a day after Eid celebrations, local youth organised door-to-door collection drives, mobilising contributions from across communities. Officials said that men, women, and children participated in large numbers, reflecting a broad-based humanitarian response.
According to officials cited by PTI, many women donated personal gold jewellery and household valuables, underscoring the emotional resonance of the appeal. In one instance highlighted by the Iranian Embassy, a Kashmiri widow parted with a gold memento she had preserved for 28 years in memory of her late husband.
The Iranian Embassy in India expressed gratitude in a post on X.
“With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity. This kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India,” the Embassy wrote.
A Kashmiri woman donated a gold memento she had preserved for 28 years in memory of her late husband.
The Embassy acknowledged the contribution in a separate post. It also recognised the participation of children and the elderly in the donation drive.
"A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you Kashmir. Thank you India," the post read.
The initiative has drawn praise online, with many highlighting the compassion shown by ordinary citizens and calling for more such humanitarian efforts amid ongoing global conflicts.