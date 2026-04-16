Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

Ben Stokes is planning a cautious comeback with Durham County Cricket Club in May after admitting he “got lucky” following a serious facial injury, as the England captain eyes up to three first-class games, including a possible England Lions appearance, ahead of the New Zealand Test series

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Ben Stokes Injury Update Opens Up About comeback recovery New Zealand Tour Of England 2026 Schedule
Ben Stokes to play up to three first-class matches before the New Zealand Tests. File Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes to play up to three first-class matches before the New Zealand Tests.

  • Return delayed after facial injury and surgery following a net-session blow.

  • Backs Brendon McCullum, accepts Ashes criticism, calls for adaptability.

Ben Stokes is set to take a cautious route back to red-ball cricket following a serious facial injury earlier this year, with the England captain planning to play a maximum of three first-class matches before the Test series against New Zealand begins in June.

The England captain, who has been out of action since the Ashes defeat in Australia, is planning to feature in two County Championship games for Durham County Cricket Club, against Worcestershire on May 8 and Kent on May 15.

A third appearance could come for England Lions in their four-day fixture against South Africa A cricket team at Arundel on May 22, depending on his recovery and workload.

Stokes’ return has been delayed after the freak incident during a net session in February, when he was struck in the face by a ball hit by an academy player. The blow resulted in a broken cheekbone and required what he later described as major surgery.

"I copped one straight in the face," he said. "[It was] pretty nasty, but funnily [enough], probably the best result of a bad situation, to be honest.

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"A couple of inches one way or the other and I might not be here doing this interview if I didn't turn my head around. All things considered, although I had pretty major facial surgery to sort it out… I've got quite lucky, so I'm pretty thankful for that."

He added, "It was a pretty scary situation to be in, but thankfully I'm still here and everything's alright."

The setback has pushed his comeback timeline by over a month, with Stokes now focused on building match fitness ahead of the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 4. His potential appearance for the Lions will hinge on how he copes with the physical demands of his initial outings for Durham.

Alongside his recovery, Stokes addressed the fallout from England’s underwhelming Ashes campaign, where they were beaten 4-1. He rejected suggestions of a rift with head coach Brendon McCullum, but accepted that the team must adapt after a tour that drew heavy criticism.

England’s attacking philosophy, central to their resurgence since 2022, came under scrutiny in Australia for its lack of flexibility. Stokes made it clear that while the intent will remain, players will not be forced into a uniform style and are encouraged to stick to the methods that brought them success.

He also acknowledged that much of the criticism directed at the side, both for performances and off-field issues, was justified, even if some of it was overstated. The team, he admitted, have to take responsibility and learn from the experience.

Following a review by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the leadership group of Stokes, McCullum and managing director Rob Key retained their positions as England prepare for the home summer.

New Zealand Tour Of England 2026 – Schedule

  • ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: June 4–8 – Lord's Cricket Ground

  • ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: June 17–21 – The Oval

  • ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: June 25–29 – Trent Bridge

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