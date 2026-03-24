EC Publishes First Supplementary Voter List in West Bengal, Numbers Yet to Be Disclosed

The Election Commission is yet to disclose the number of voters whose names have been included or deleted following the SIR adjudication process in poll-bound West Bengal, even as it has published the first supplementary list.



Around midnight, the EC's website released the first supplementary voters' list per booth.



About 60 lakh names were listed as "under adjudication" in the final voter list that was released on February 28. In compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, 705 judicial officers were then tasked with deciding whether to retain or remove these names from the electoral rolls.