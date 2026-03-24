EC Publishes First Supplementary Voter List in West Bengal, Numbers Yet to Be Disclosed

Names adjudicated by judicial officers released online as scrutiny of nearly 60 lakh voters continues

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
EC
EC Publishes First Supplementary Voter List in West Bengal, Numbers Yet to Be Disclosed
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Election Commission of India released the first supplementary voters’ list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, but has not disclosed how many names were added or deleted.

  • Around 60 lakh names were marked “under adjudication”, and 705 judicial officers were assigned to decide whether they remain on the rolls.

  • Voters whose names are deleted can appeal within 15 days, while more supplementary lists will be issued as the adjudication process continues.

The Election Commission is yet to disclose the number of voters whose names have been included or deleted following the SIR adjudication process in poll-bound West Bengal, even as it has published the first supplementary list.

Around midnight, the EC's website released the first supplementary voters' list per booth.

About 60 lakh names were listed as "under adjudication" in the final voter list that was released on February 28. In compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, 705 judicial officers were then tasked with deciding whether to retain or remove these names from the electoral rolls.

The supplementary list contains the names of those voters whose cases have been adjudicated by these judicial officers.

Approximately 29 lakh names have been adjudicated thus far, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal's statement on Monday night.

The overall number of voters whose names were added to or removed from the first supplementary list will be released shortly, according to a CEO's office official.

As the adjudication process moves on, more lists will be released, he said.

Voters were instructed to obtain booth-level lists in order to verify their status. However, a lot of people said they had trouble getting the data.

Related Content
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Bengal: DMs asked to take precautions during publication of supplementary voter list
West Bengal CM Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls
Union Cabinet - PTI
TMC MPs Give Notices In LS, RS To Discuss 'Voter Disenfranchisement'
Supreme Court of India - PTI; Representative image
Supreme Court Orders Judges To Oversee Bengal Voter Roll Revision
Related Content

Voters whose names have been deleted will have the option to appeal before designated tribunals within 15 days.

Since the list was released, security has been increased throughout the state.

West Bengal's 294-member parliament will vote on April 23 and 29, and the results will be tallied on May 4.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Are IPL Media Rights Set To Plateau At 5.4 Billion Dollars? Media Partners Asia Report Finds

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Ticket Sales For Season Opener - Check Details

  3. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  5. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  3. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

  4. Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

  5. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

  4. US-Israel’s ‘Fast Dash’ Vs Iran’s ‘Last Stand’, Vali Nasr Decodes The Long Game

  5. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links