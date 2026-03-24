EC Publishes First Supplementary Voter List in West Bengal, Numbers Yet to Be Disclosed

Summary of this article
Election Commission of India released the first supplementary voters’ list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, but has not disclosed how many names were added or deleted.
Around 60 lakh names were marked “under adjudication”, and 705 judicial officers were assigned to decide whether they remain on the rolls.
Voters whose names are deleted can appeal within 15 days, while more supplementary lists will be issued as the adjudication process continues.
The Election Commission is yet to disclose the number of voters whose names have been included or deleted following the SIR adjudication process in poll-bound West Bengal, even as it has published the first supplementary list.
Around midnight, the EC's website released the first supplementary voters' list per booth.
About 60 lakh names were listed as "under adjudication" in the final voter list that was released on February 28. In compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, 705 judicial officers were then tasked with deciding whether to retain or remove these names from the electoral rolls.
The supplementary list contains the names of those voters whose cases have been adjudicated by these judicial officers.
Approximately 29 lakh names have been adjudicated thus far, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal's statement on Monday night.
The overall number of voters whose names were added to or removed from the first supplementary list will be released shortly, according to a CEO's office official.
As the adjudication process moves on, more lists will be released, he said.
Voters were instructed to obtain booth-level lists in order to verify their status. However, a lot of people said they had trouble getting the data.
Voters whose names have been deleted will have the option to appeal before designated tribunals within 15 days.
Since the list was released, security has been increased throughout the state.
West Bengal's 294-member parliament will vote on April 23 and 29, and the results will be tallied on May 4.