India, Ecuador Discuss Trade Pact, Expand Ties In Health, Tech and Agriculture

Jaishankar, Ecuador FM hold talks on preferential trade deal, development projects and sectoral cooperation.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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India Ecuador trade pact, India Ecuador relations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Ecuador Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero during a meeting as the latter arrives on a three-day visit to India, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India, Ecuador discuss roadmap for preferential trade agreement and stronger economic ties.

  • Talks cover healthcare, agriculture, digital technology and pharmaceutical exports.

  • MoU signed for Rs 12 crore development projects; Ecuador joins ISA and IBCA.

India and Ecuador are moving towards a preferential trade agreement while expanding cooperation across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and digital technology, following high-level talks held this week.

According to PTI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties during her two-day visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit, which included Deputy Foreign Minister Alejandro Davalos, as marking a “new chapter” in relations.

Reported PTI, the talks held on April 29 saw both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, trade and investment, digital technology, cultural relations, capacity building and cooperation in multilateral institutions”.

The MEA said Sommerfeld also handed over formal letters marking Ecuador’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

Jaishankar and Sommerfeld also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Indian grant assistance to implement ‘Quick Impact Projects’ (QIPs) in Ecuador. Under the agreement, India will provide grant assistance worth up to Rs 12 crore over five years for various socio-economic projects. “The implementation of these projects in the identified areas will enhance the well-being and quality of life of local communities in Ecuador, fostering development and public trust,” the MEA said.

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PTI reported that Sommerfeld also met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, where discussions focused on a roadmap for a preferential trade agreement. The talks also covered scaling up Indian pharmaceutical exports to Ecuador and building supply chain partnerships for critical minerals such as copper and gold.

During the visit, Sommerfeld held talks with Union Health Minister J P Nadda on strengthening bilateral health cooperation, with a focus on affordable healthcare solutions and advanced medical systems.

“The discussions centred on establishing an institutional technical mechanism to advance various initiatives, including the recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) by Ecuador to exchange information and promote regulatory cooperation, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations in the field of medical products,” the MEA said.

Both sides also agreed to have an MoU on health cooperation between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and its counterpart in Ecuador, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

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