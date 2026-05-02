India, Ecuador Discuss Trade Pact, Expand Ties In Health, Tech and Agriculture

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Ecuador Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero during a meeting as the latter arrives on a three-day visit to India, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Ecuador Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero during a meeting as the latter arrives on a three-day visit to India, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)