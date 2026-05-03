Ajanta Neog: The Veteran Legislator From Golaghat

A veteran legislator from Golaghat in Upper Assam, Neog’s rise was not sudden. First elected in 2001, she has since won five consecutive assembly elections, making her one of the longest-serving women legislators in Assam. Her record is notable because those victories came under two rival party banners: she won four times as a Congress candidate in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2021 polls, when she retained her seat once again.