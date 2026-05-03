Ajanta Neog: The Veteran Legislator From Golaghat

Finance Minister of Assam Anjanta Neog is a five-term MLA from Golaghat

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Published at:
Ajanta Neog, Finance Minister, Assam; five-term Golaghat MLA, Bharatiya Janata Party
Ajanta Neog, Finance Minister, Assam; five-term Golaghat MLA, Bharatiya Janata Party
info_icon

Ajanta Neog was named Assam’s finance minister in May 2021, she became the first woman to hold the post in the state’s history. At the time, she was one of only two women in the cabinet and among just six women MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

A veteran legislator from Golaghat in Upper Assam, Neog’s rise was not sudden. First elected in 2001, she has since won five consecutive assembly elections, making her one of the longest-serving women legislators in Assam. Her record is notable because those victories came under two rival party banners: she won four times as a Congress candidate in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2021 polls, when she retained her seat once again.

Under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, she held key portfolios including Public Works Department, Urban Development and Housing, gaining a reputation as an administrator with a focus on roads and civic infrastructure. In the current BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, she has handled finance, social welfare, and later women and child development.

Neog’s life is tied to Assam’s turbulent decades. She was married to former Congress leader Nagen Neog, who was killed in a 1996 militant attack allegedly by the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). Her mother, Rebati Das, was elected from Jalukbari in 1972, a constituency now represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Related Content
‘My Dearest’ Actor Dies at 64 - X
Lee Nam Hee Death: ‘My Dearest’ Actor Passes Away At 64, Leaves Legacy Behind
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes Rs 10,000 to women the under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan - | Courtesy: X
Assam Elections: The Significance Of Welfare Vote As The State Eyes for A Hattrick
Representational Image - null
Assembly Elections 2026: Why Women's Votes Matter In Kerala And Assam Despite Low Representation 
Morigaon, Assam, India: Women voters show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Assembly Elections 2026: Why Are Women In Assam Courted At the Booth, Cut From The Ballot?
Related Content

In Golaghat, Neog’s most visible work has been infrastructure. Supporters frequently cite the constituency’s road network, considered among the better maintained in Assam.

Her tenure has not been without criticism. During the 2011 elections, sections of the tea tribe community, organised under the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association, publicly accused her of neglecting long-pending demands and failing to adequately represent their interests. River erosion caused by the Dhansiri River also remains a recurring grievance in parts of Golaghat, where residents say displacement and loss of agricultural land have not been fully addressed.

As women and child development minister, Neog has sought to foreground welfare administration. Among the measures publicly associated with her tenure was the increase of one-time retirement assistance for Anganwadi workers and helpers from two lakh to four lakh rupees.

In a state where there is scarce presence of women in legislative politics, her continued presence remains a marker of political resilience.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Dismantles Punjab Top Order In First Over

  2. SRH Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi Fifty, Varun-Narine Spin Magic Seal 7-Wicket Win For Kolkata

  3. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: PES Face HYK In Title Clash

  4. IPL 2026: Mittal Family Takes Control Of Rajasthan Royals With 75% Stake After Somani Deal Fails

  5. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  4. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  5. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Deny Any Violation Of Rules At Strong Room Premises

  4. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  5. INDIA Bloc Likely To Meet After Poll Results To Discuss Delimitation

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  2. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  3. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Iran Says War With US ‘Likely’ As Trump Rejects Proposal

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign