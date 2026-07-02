Will WhatsApp Usernames Increase Digital Arrest And Impersonation Scams In India?

The Indian government has directed Meta to halt the rollout of WhatsApp usernames to conduct thorough security consultations
Officials warn the increased anonymity could spike online fraud, specifically phishing, identity theft, and "digital arrest" scams
There are significant concerns that scammers could easily register lookalike handles to pose as banks, police, or government agencies
WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, meant to let users communicate without revealing their mobile numbers, has triggered a sharp response from the Indian government. The Centre has asked Meta to pause the rollout in India pending consultations, warning that the change could create fresh openings for phishing, impersonation and “digital arrest” scams.
What Is WhatsApp’s New Username Feature?
The feature would allow WhatsApp users to create a unique username and share it instead of their phone number. People could search for and message an account through a handle, much like on other social media platforms. Meta says the move is designed to improve privacy by reducing the need to disclose a personal number to strangers, businesses or new contacts.
Username reservations have begun in some markets ahead of a wider rollout. But the feature has attracted scrutiny because WhatsApp has traditionally been tied closely to a user’s mobile number, making the identity of a sender relatively easier to trace and verify.
Why Is The Indian Government Concerned?
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has said usernames could “materially increase” the risk of online fraud, phishing, impersonation attacks and digital arrest scams. It has directed WhatsApp to halt the feature’s rollout in India until consultations are completed and sought a detailed explanation from the company.
India is WhatsApp’s largest market, with more than 500 million users. Officials are concerned that a username-based system may give fraudsters an additional layer of anonymity, while making it harder for ordinary users to distinguish between a genuine account and a carefully designed fake one.
Could Fraudsters Pretend To Be Banks Or Officials?
That is the central concern. A scammer could attempt to register usernames resembling a bank, government department, police unit or public official, such as variants using dots, underscores, extra letters or altered spellings. A message from an account appearing to be “RBI_Verify”, “CBI_Officer” or a bank’s customer-care handle could appear credible to a user who does not examine it closely.
Early reporting on the reservation process found that several handles resembling names of public figures, institutions and companies were available, raising questions over how effectively lookalike usernames would be blocked. Meta has said it reserves usernames for public figures, government entities and certain variations, but concerns remain over the scale and consistency of such protections.
What Are Digital Arrest Scams?
A digital arrest is not a legal procedure. It is a fraud in which criminals impersonate police officers, CBI personnel, customs officials, judges or cybercrime investigators. Victims are falsely told that their Aadhaar, SIM card, bank account or parcel has been linked to a serious crime.
The fraudsters often use video calls, fake uniforms, fabricated notices and threats of arrest. They may instruct victims not to speak to relatives and demand that money be transferred for “verification”, “bail” or a supposed investigation. The objective is to create panic and isolate the victim before extracting money.
What Safeguards Has Meta Promised?
Meta has maintained that usernames are intended to strengthen privacy rather than weaken security. The company says it will reserve usernames associated with public figures and government entities, while using protections to prevent impersonation and misuse.
However, the government’s position is that safeguards must be tested before a feature reaches millions of users. The Centre has indicated that platforms must remain accountable if product changes enable fraud at scale.
How Users Can Stay Safe
Users should treat unsolicited WhatsApp messages with caution, even if the account name appears official. Banks, police agencies and government departments do not ask for OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs or transfers through WhatsApp chats or calls. No agency can place a person under “digital arrest”.
People should independently verify any claim through official websites or verified helplines, avoid clicking unknown links, and never share financial credentials. If money has been transferred or a scam is suspected, victims should immediately inform their bank, call the cybercrime helpline 1930 and file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The safest response to a threatening WhatsApp call is to disconnect, verify and report.