WhatsApp Gets 3-Day Extension to Reply to Govt Over Username Feature

WhatsApp has received a three-day extension to respond to the Centre's notice over its proposed username feature and has assured the government that it will not launch the feature in India until consultations are complete.
The government has raised concerns that username-based communication could increase the risk of fraud, phishing, impersonation and "digital arrest" scams.
The IT Ministry has also sought explanations from Telegram and Signal on the safeguards in their username-based messaging systems.
WhatsApp has been granted an additional three days to respond to the Centre's notice over its proposed username feature, with the Meta-owned messaging platform assuring the government that it will not roll out the feature in India until ongoing consultations are completed.
The extension was granted after WhatsApp sought more time to respond to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Government Raises Fraud Concerns
Last week, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's planned username feature, which would allow users to communicate without sharing their mobile numbers.
The government expressed concerns that the feature, if introduced without adequate safeguards, could facilitate online fraud, phishing, impersonation and so-called "digital arrest" scams.
WhatsApp was initially asked to submit its response by July 3.
Feature Will Not Be Rolled Out Yet
According to media reports, a Meta delegation met officials from the IT Ministry on July 3 following the issuance of the notice.
During the meeting, the company assured the government that the username feature would not be introduced in India until consultations with the authorities are completed.
In its notice, the government also asked Meta to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and the applicable intermediary rules, reminding the company of its due diligence obligations as a significant social media intermediary.
Responding to the issue last week, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the username feature is still under development and is expected to be introduced gradually later this year.
The company clarified that users would still need a mobile number to create and use a WhatsApp account.
It also said usernames of public figures, government entities, celebrities and verified Meta accounts would be reserved to prevent impersonation, while lookalike usernames would also be restricted.
WhatsApp currently has an estimated 500 million users in India, making it the country's largest messaging platform.