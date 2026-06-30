Why Delhi's Fire Tragedies Start With Broken Urban Planning, Not Sparks

Anantharaman points out that this structural disconnect allows thousands of buildings to operate in a regulatory grey zone. “Many of the buildings that experienced fires did not have NOC. In fact, the number of buildings with a valid Fire NOC are far lower than the number of buildings that pay the city taxes,” he reveals. “We are in a situation where the Fire NOC is something which is not vital for the building to operate – unlike the electrical NOC – which is needed for the electrical connection. Coming to issues like zero setbacks, narrow lanes and the like – we have to address the reality that our cities are congested and the real estate is at a huge premium. Hence, we must make practical choices where a rule for a new building cannot be applied blindly to an old building.”