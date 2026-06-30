Why Delhi's Fire Tragedies Start With Broken Urban Planning, Not Sparks

Delhi's overcrowded buildings and illegal construction are making routine fires far deadlier
Experts blame poor planning, weak enforcement, and lack of coordination between civic agencies
Long-term safety requires fire resilience to become a core principle of urban planning, not an afterthought
When a devastating fire ripped through the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, it followed a tragically familiar pattern. By the time the flames were extinguished, 21 people, including international medical tourists, had lost their lives, trapped inside a building that had far exceeded its sanctioned limits. Although municipal authorities had approved just six guest rooms, the establishment was illegally operating more than 20.
The state's response was swift, with ad hoc sealing drives launched soon after the tragedy. However, urban experts argue that these measures miss the larger problem: Delhi's recurring fires are not isolated accidents, but the predictable outcome of a city that has outgrown its safety infrastructure, where compromised urban planning and fragmented governance have turned 'routine' hazards into recurring disasters.
According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) data, the capital's fires have become roughly four times as deadly over the past decade. Annual fatalities handled by the DFS surged dramatically from 346 in 2020-21 to a record 1,303 in 2023-24. Even more telling is that fatalities as a proportion of overall fire calls attended have jumped from one per cent a decade ago to nearly four per cent recently.
Beyond The Initial Electrical Spark
On the surface, investigators routinely attribute these individual outbreaks to immediate electrical failures or poor maintenance. However, public safety experts argue that focusing entirely on the initial spark obscures the real systemic culprit; an electrical failure is merely an ignition trigger, but whether it turns into a localised incident or a mass tragedy is determined entirely by urban planning and compromised policy.
“A routine spark is by itself the result of poor electrical circuitry from design to execution to maintenance,” explains Venkitachalam Anantharaman, Trustee of Beyond Carlton, a citizen-led fire safety advocacy group. “Lack of rigour in giving Electrical NOCs and in ensuring continuing compliance is a large contributor. With increasing ‘connected load’ every year, the existing wiring becomes less suitable to carry the current – causing many a failure. Poor workmanship adds to the risk.”
Anantharaman added that when this structural strain is paired with everyday market practices, the danger compounds exponentially. “A spark, when coupled with proximity to large volumes of combustible materials, can be a recipe for disaster,” Anantharaman notes. “When flammable stock, like textiles and packaging materials, comes in contact with unsafe electrical wiring, open flames, and overcrowding, the fire and damage multiply.”
Yet, the larger problem that looms over the capital goes beyond faulty wires to the very way Delhi's buildings are built and how its colonies are structured. Much of the city has expanded entirely outside its intended safety parameters. Neighbourhoods designed decades ago for low-density single-family residential living have been vertically loaded with extra floors and transformed into hyper-dense commercial environments.
Dr Rumi Aijaz, Senior Fellow at the Urban Policy Research Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think tank based in New Delhi, points out that this spatial transformation breaks the fundamental physical limits of the land. “It affects a lot, because every area has a certain carrying capacity,” Dr Aijaz states. “If you cross that threshold, then the pressure will build up, and when something happens, the disaster will be many times worse.”
Aijaz argues that the failure lies squarely with regulatory oversight rather than the sheer growth of the city. “The public should adhere to the norms and standards and rules, regulations, etc., but I am unable to understand what the agencies have been doing over the years,” Aijaz says. “Why can't they monitor? Why can't they ensure that the guidelines are being followed by those who are expanding their premises? If that factor could have been controlled at the correct time, nobody would have had the courage to do things that they wished for. So, I think there should be more regulation, more monitoring, including visits to the premises on a timely basis.”
When basic spatial safety norms are ignored, even a routine fire can quickly escalate into a mass casualty event. Across Delhi's urban villages and regularised colonies, buildings are often constructed wall-to-wall with virtually no setbacks, allowing flames to spread rapidly from one structure to another. Inside, narrow single-staircase designs can trap smoke and funnel toxic gases through the building, cutting off escape routes for those inside. Outside, lanes often less than three metres wide are clogged with parked vehicles and overhead utility wires, making it difficult, or in some cases impossible, for standard fire tenders to reach the site in time.
Even the administrative frameworks meant to solve this are deeply fractured, suffering from a severe lack of inter-departmental coordination.
“The process for approving a building – from blueprint to the final NOC – this needs to be revamped to ensure that there is a cogent approach,” Anantharaman argues. “There are many areas where ‘vague or unclear interpretations, poor understanding of a regulatory need and the risk and lack of a handshake between departments’ cause immense damage. For example, the Electricity Discom gives the Electrical NOC – while the Fire Dept gives Fire NOC. Even when we know that the very large percentage of fires arise from ‘routine sparks’, the two departments do not connect to solve the issue.”
Anantharaman points out that this structural disconnect allows thousands of buildings to operate in a regulatory grey zone. “Many of the buildings that experienced fires did not have NOC. In fact, the number of buildings with a valid Fire NOC are far lower than the number of buildings that pay the city taxes,” he reveals. “We are in a situation where the Fire NOC is something which is not vital for the building to operate – unlike the electrical NOC – which is needed for the electrical connection. Coming to issues like zero setbacks, narrow lanes and the like – we have to address the reality that our cities are congested and the real estate is at a huge premium. Hence, we must make practical choices where a rule for a new building cannot be applied blindly to an old building.”
Rethinking Fire Safety From Scratch
Fixing this systemic crisis requires shifting fire safety from an optional, post-construction engineering checklist to a primary, non-negotiable constraint of urban design. Moving forward, experts argue that the Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041) must undergo a fundamental shift in how it treats public safety.
“In the Masterplan for cities, safety and safeguards from fire must be a layer that we build in,” CEO of Beyond Carlton and social entrepreneur Cheryl Rebello says, outlining the blueprint for long-term reform. “It will then become a reference point for the preparation of a fire plan, and map fire stations to population, mark coordination of various government departments, and other city stakeholders, and become an intrinsic way of how we plan cities. The electrical inspectorate, and even the electricity supply companies, as well as the municipality, by and large, have severe capacity issues to inspect, report, or complete a robust exercise to give out the NOC. They need to be further empowered to deliver on fire safety-linked needs.”
To build real resilience, the city must move away from retrospective regularisations and post-disaster demolitions, which offer no genuine spatial fixes. Aijaz notes that while the draft master plan proposes many ideas, it faces severe implementation hurdles. “The Master Plan can propose thousands of things, but whether local implementing agencies like MCD, etc., do they have the capacity, do they have funds, do they have technologies to put things on the ground is still a concern,” Aijaz states.
Aijaz argues that a collaborative approach to retrofitting is essential for long-term safety, rather than brute administrative force. “In my view, demolition is not a people-friendly approach. It is not good for the people who have different backgrounds, and they are in different situations. Now you can't just demolish like this. Instead of demolitions, if each building and the owner and occupier of those buildings are assisted and supported in the improvement of their built structures, that is the correct approach, I feel. It would cause minimal harm and disruption in the lives of people who live under difficult conditions, and it would strengthen built resilience within the city.”
Anantharaman agrees that the focus must shift heavily toward legal accountability and smarter enforcement mechanisms. “The current policy and legal framework leaves much to be desired,” Anantharaman states. “The real reasons for the start of fire are not studied scientifically – the responsibility for this rests with the police in most states, because they often lack adequate training in Fire Forensics. This, coupled with the inability to pinpoint where the system broke down, causes the cases to progress very slowly in the courts. In the case of cases pending in courts, there must be fast-tracking where there is loss of life and there must be punishments or penalties that are significant enough to act as a deterrent.”
Until municipal authorities synchronise building layouts with the city's utility capacities and treat fire safety as an uncompromisable design baseline, Delhi's built environment will remain structurally vulnerable. The capital cannot continue to build its way out of planning codes while expecting its citizens not to pay the ultimate price.