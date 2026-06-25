Fire Safety Inspections at Coaching Centres Could Become Extortion Tool: Akhilesh Yadav

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Yadav said, "Now the BJP government has brought in a 'coaching shutdown'." Alleging selective enforcement, he said, "The BJP is troubling the public in the name of safety standards to hide its corruption. No compromise should be made with safety, but was the government sleeping for the past 10 years? How did the government suddenly find enough staff in a single day to issue notices to thousands of people across the state after inspections?" The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further alleged that the campaign could lead to extortion.