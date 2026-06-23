Demolition Drive In Nehru Colony, Other Faridabad Neighbourhoods: Protesting Residents Seek Compensation

The demonstration was led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions leaders
Administration allegedly demolished hundreds of homes and places of worship in Nehru Colony, a 70-year-old settlement
Several families said that they had lived in the colony for decades and that they possessed rightful documentation including ration cards, Aadhaar cards and election ids
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Faridabad on Monday to protest against the “illegal demolitions” in Nehru Colony and other localities. Protestors complained against the use of bulldozers and asked for action to be taken against those responsible while demanding compensation and rehabilitation for displaced residents.
The demonstration was led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leaders. After a week-long campaign across affected colonies, the protest was organised as part of an ongoing sit-in by the ‘Nehru Colony Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ outside the Municipal Commissioner’s office since June 15.
On the intervening night of May 29 and 30, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and the district administration allegedly demolished hundreds of homes and places of worship in Nehru Colony, a 70-year-old settlement. Protestors claimed that the action took place while residents were asleep, without any prior notice.
Several families said that they had lived in the colony for decades and that they possessed rightful documentation including ration cards, Aadhaar cards, electricity meters, voter IDs and family IDs, The Hindu reported.
No Prior Notice
While thousands of homeowners had received verbal threats to vacate the place, no formal notice had been issued, residents said. According to media reports, only after the demolition had already started, did the MCF issue an official notice three days later on June 2. Citing the metro railway infrastructure work as the reason, the notice stated that the land from “120 feet on the culvert side to 160 feet on the mosque side” must be cleared within a week. The drive would be followed by compensation and resettlement for affected families as per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the notice added.
Questioning the timing and details of the notice, protestors asked why the notice was issued after the demolition had already begun and why it mentioned only a specific section of the land to be cleared while the alleged verbal orders had forced the entire colony to vacate. They also questioned the cutting of water and electricity supplies. Further, concerns were raised over the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS, which restricts public gatherings.
Jai Bhagwan, general secretary of CITU Haryana, told The Hindu, “The demolition of houses and religious sites in Nehru Colony blatantly disregards legal norms.” Land acquisition for any project requires timely notices, compensation assessment, and stakeholder dialogue and rehabilitation must be arranged before demolition in residential areas, CITU leaders added. They said that residents in dozens of other colonies were also facing similar threats.
“Homes built through the blood, sweat, and toil of thousands of families are being destroyed. Families are living under the open sky or in tents by the roadside, with schools about to reopen,” a protestor told The Hindu, on condition of anonymity.
Alleging that the drive aimed to free prime land for “specific ruling party leaders and property dealers”, protestors claimed that lakhs of people had been displaced because of it.
The Memorandum
Protesters submitted a memorandum to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding the immediate halt of demolitions of houses, shops, and religious places in Nehru Colony and other Faridabad colonies, following the protest march. They also demanded that compensation and in-situ rehabilitation be immediately provided to families whose homes and shops had been demolished. The memorandum also asked for compensation and re-establishment of demolished religious sites.
Protesters also called for a judicial inquiry into the bulldozer drive and asked that legal action be taken against those who ordered and executed it. Immediate restoration of water and electricity in Nehru Colony, and better public amenities, including paved lanes, sewerage, primary health centres, and government schools in Nehru Colony and other colonies were also demanded.
Claiming that the matter was “sub judice”, Dhirendra Khadgata, Municipal Commissioner of Faridabad, refused to comment on it.