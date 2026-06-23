Demolition Drive In Nehru Colony, Other Faridabad Neighbourhoods: Protesting Residents Seek Compensation

No Prior Notice

While thousands of homeowners had received verbal threats to vacate the place, no formal notice had been issued, residents said. According to media reports, only after the demolition had already started, did the MCF issue an official notice three days later on June 2. Citing the metro railway infrastructure work as the reason, the notice stated that the land from “120 feet on the culvert side to 160 feet on the mosque side” must be cleared within a week. The drive would be followed by compensation and resettlement for affected families as per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the notice added.