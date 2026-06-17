Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy 2026 Finalised: 5 Clusters In Phase 1

The Centre and Delhi government have finalised the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation Policy 2026 to launch five phase-one projects within 45 days.
The policy mandates issuing tenders for at least five public-private partnership rehabilitation colonies equipped with basic civic amenities every month.
The announcement comes as the Delhi High Court stayed the demolition of contested slum clusters near the Race Course area until July 1.
The Centre and the Delhi government have finalised the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026, paving the way for the transformation of five slum clusters in its opening phase, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced.
The policy was finalised during a high-level meeting on Tuesday chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the decision, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) are set to launch the tendering process for the initial five clusters within the next 45 days, PTI reported. As part of a sustained rollout, the Delhi government will also initiate tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP)-based rehabilitation projects on a monthly basis.
According to PTI, the proposed rehabilitation colonies will be developed with essential civic amenities, including schools, health centres, playgrounds, and anganwadi centres. Chief Minister Gupta stated that the initiative is aimed at providing dignified housing to slum residents and fulfilling the vision of providing permanent housing to eligible residents living in jhuggi clusters.
The high-level meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, and senior administrative officials.
The policy announcement comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the proposed demolition of slum clusters near the Race Course area. The Centre had previously sought the eviction of these residents, arguing that the settlements were located in a protected zone adjacent to an operational air force station, making the removal of unauthorised structures necessary to strengthen defence infrastructure and serve public security interests.
Furthermore, the Centre stated that in-situ rehabilitation was not feasible due to the absence of alternative accommodation in the immediate vicinity, proposing instead to shift 717 residents from three slum clusters to Savda Ghevra.
Legal interventions have temporarily halted these evictions. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court directed authorities not to take coercive action against residents who had not yet vacated their houses. On Monday, the court further ordered that the houses of residents in the Race Course slum clusters who have not accepted alternative accommodation and relocated cannot be demolished until July 1, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)