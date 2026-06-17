Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy 2026 Finalised: 5 Clusters In Phase 1

The policy was finalised during a high-level meeting on Tuesday chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the decision, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) are set to launch the tendering process for the initial five clusters within the next 45 days, PTI reported. As part of a sustained rollout, the Delhi government will also initiate tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP)-based rehabilitation projects on a monthly basis.