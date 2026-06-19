700 Slum Families in Lutyens’ Delhi Say Relocation Will Destroy Livelihoods

Hundreds of residents in BR camp jhuggis around the Jaipur Polo Ground and Race Course area are living in fear of losing their homes after authorities marked structures and carried out demolition-related activities, residents said on Friday.
Authorities said they are taking this action in compliance with a Delhi High Court order.
The slum dwellers, comprising over 700-odd families, appealed against a single judge's order of May 11.
They pointed out that relocating them about 45 kilometres away to Savda Ghevra will deprive them of their livelihoods, as most currently hold blue-collar jobs near the Prime Minister's residence, close to their current camps.
The Thursday demolition activities triggered anxiety among families still living in the settlement.
Many of these families have started removing doors, windows, tin sheets and other belongings from their homes in anticipation of demolition.
"We have been here since the British era, and now the authorities are asking us to leave. Our families lived here for generations. People were born here, and died here," said resident Shaan Khan.
"Many families have already left. House locks are being broken to check whether anyone is still inside. Once the houses are found vacant, the structures are demolished," he said.
Khan claimed that around 300 families have already shifted to Savda Ghevra, and only families involved in a court petition are staying in the camp.
Residents said the eviction drive is part of a relocation exercise; they have been fighting in court since March.