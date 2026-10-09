Pilot Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel’s Presidential Award For Civilian Heroism

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the award for Captain Smit Machchhar on Thursday
Machchhar was injured in the September 30 incident aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073
Herzog said Machchhar’s courage and professionalism helped avert a catastrophe
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is set to receive Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after an alleged mid-air hijacking attempt on a flydubai flight, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said. Machchhar is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after suffering severe injuries in the September 30 incident.
On Thursday, Herzog announced the honour while handing the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped stop the alleged bid to bring down flydubai Flight FZ1073, according to Israel's Government Press Office. The separate award reflects Machchhar’s response to the emergency even after he suffered severe injuries.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated on Wednesday that the pilot was recovering well. “Captain Machchhar is in the hospital in Abu Dhabi,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Our embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, with his family, with local authorities, and with the hospital authorities. He's recuperating well. He's responding well. And his health is improving.”
Herzog Honors Rescuers
Herzog also honoured six Israeli passengers.
He gave the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov for helping prevent the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft. The recipients were identified in reports by The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.
At the ceremony, Herzog praised Machchhar and tied the promised award to the September 30 incident. “...the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smith Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.”
He said he would personally hand over the award to Machchhar after his recovery. The separate honour for the Indian pilot recognises his actions in the cockpit as the crisis unfolded.
September 30 Incident
The September 30 flight turned violent aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073. Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar in an effort to bring down the aircraft, and the account of the incident says he hit the Indian captain with an axe, leaving him severely injured.
Despite those injuries, Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door. That allowed passengers and off-duty crew members to enter the cockpit and restrain the alleged attacker while the plane was still in the air.
The struggle triggered a steep descent. The aircraft reportedly lost about 16,000 feet in two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The flight was then diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing. All 180 occupants were able to disembark without injury.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated on Wednesday that he was responding well to treatment and making progress in his recovery. Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in the UAE was in regular contact with the pilot, his family, the hospital and local authorities.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE shared a further update on Tuesday. “Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health,” the embassy said in its statement.
It added that it “remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance.” “We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery,” the embassy said.