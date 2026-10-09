Pilot Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel’s Presidential Award For Civilian Heroism

At the ceremony, Herzog praised Machchhar and tied the promised award to the September 30 incident. “...the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smith Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.”