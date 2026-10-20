External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a US congressional delegation in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.
The discussions covered trade, energy, security, technology, ease of doing business and deeper cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The meeting took place as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was scheduled to hold separate talks with Jaishankar on trade, defence, critical technologies and regional developments.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a US congressional delegation in Mumbai on Tuesday, and discussed ways to strengthen India-US ties, with trade, energy, security and technology featuring in the talks. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he appreciated the delegation’s “positive sentiments” and interest in taking forward the bilateral relationship. The meeting comes amid wider efforts by New Delhi and Washington to sustain engagement on economic and strategic priorities.
The delegation included US Representatives Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Ogles and Randy Feenstra, according to Jaishankar’s post. The minister said the discussions covered trade, energy, security and technology, alongside ways to improve the ease of doing business in India and deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
Trade, Energy And Technology On Agenda
The discussions come as India and the United States seek to advance their comprehensive global strategic partnership amid changing economic and geopolitical conditions. Trade and investment remain key areas of engagement, alongside energy cooperation, defence and critical and emerging technologies. Both countries have also emphasised the importance of resilient supply chains and closer cooperation in strategic sectors.
Jaishankar’s reference to ease of doing business points to the importance of creating conditions for greater commercial engagement between the two countries. US businesses have interests across Indian markets, while Indian companies have expanded their presence in the United States in sectors including technology, manufacturing and services. The delegation’s discussions may help sustain legislative engagement on these issues, although Jaishankar’s post did not specify any agreements or concrete outcomes from the meeting.
Indo-Pacific Cooperation Remains A Priority
The minister also said the two sides discussed deepening Indo-Pacific cooperation, a key element of the strategic relationship. India and the United States work together on regional security and maritime cooperation, including through the Quad grouping, which also includes Australia and Japan. Both governments have highlighted the importance of a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, particularly amid growing strategic competition in the region.
The meeting took place as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also scheduled to hold talks with Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday. The official agenda for the separate ministerial meeting included energy, trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, and regional and global developments.
The congressional delegation’s visit adds another channel of engagement between the two countries, where legislative relationships can influence trade policy, security cooperation and broader bilateral ties.