Benjamin Netanyahu warned that a future US president could adopt a hostile stance towards Israel and said the country must prepare for potential changes in US policy.
Netanyahu called for stronger partnerships beyond Washington, specifically highlighting India and countries in Latin America as potential allies.
Opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot criticised Netanyahu’s security doctrine, accusing him of using fear to influence public opinion ahead of Israel’s election.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that a future US president could adopt a hostile stance towards Israel, calling for stronger alliances with countries including India and nations in Latin America to safeguard his country’s strategic interests. Presenting his security doctrine on Sunday, October 18, Netanyahu said Israel must use the remaining years of US President Donald Trump’s term to strengthen its position in Washington while preparing for a possible shift in American policy. His remarks came nine days before Israel’s October 27 election and hours before Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu’s re-election bid.
“In two years, a President, man or woman, could come to power who is very hostile to Israel,” Netanyahu said, raising questions about how the country should manage its relationship with Washington under a potentially less supportive administration. He argued that Israel needed to prepare for changes in US policy rather than rely solely on its longstanding partnership with the country.
Netanyahu Seeks New Alliances Beyond Washington
Netanyahu said Israel should strengthen its ties with the US while expanding partnerships elsewhere. “The second thing is to create other alliances,” he said, adding that his government was working with countries within and outside the region. Referring specifically to India, he said: “India is not a small country, and there are many others.” He also pointed to political developments in Latin America as an opportunity to broaden Israel’s international partnerships.
Netanyahu said Israel needed to expand its network of partners and develop capabilities that would make it valuable to other countries. His remarks reflect an effort to reduce the risks associated with potential changes in US policy while maintaining the strategic relationship with Washington. India has featured prominently in Netanyahu’s diplomatic messaging, with the Israeli prime minister previously highlighting his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and describing India as an important international partner.
Netanyahu’s Security Doctrine Draws Opposition Criticism
Netanyahu presented the security doctrine against the backdrop of Israel’s prolonged conflicts and the approaching election. The Israeli government has emphasised pre-emptive action against emerging threats, strengthening domestic defence, developing greater independence in weapons production and maintaining technological superiority. The prime minister’s office said the doctrine was developed with assistance from Israel’s National Security Council.
Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces and Netanyahu’s main challenger in the upcoming election, criticised the presentation as an empty political exercise rather than a substantive security strategy. He argued that the government had failed to provide a credible response to Israel’s security challenges following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks. Eisenkot also accused Netanyahu of using fear to influence public opinion ahead of the vote.