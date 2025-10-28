Chhath Puja Festival 2025

Chhath Puja Festival 2025

At sunset, devotees in patna offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun.

Chhath Puja Festival 2025 | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Devotees in Patna return to the water body before sunrise to make offering to the rising sun aka Usha Arghya.

Chhath Puja Festival 2025 | Photo: Vikram Sharma

Chhath Puja Festival 2025 | Photo: Vikram Sharma

Chhath Puja Festival 2025

Devotees in Patna return to the water body during sunrise to make offering to the rising sun aka Usha Arghya.

Chhath Puja Festival 2025 | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Chhath Puja in New Delhi

People perform rituals in the Yamuna river on the last day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival celebrations, in New Delhi.

Chhath Puja in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Chhath Puja in New Delhi

A woman performs rituals on the last day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival, in New Delhi.

Chhath Puja in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Chhath Puja in Varanasi

A woman offers prayers to the rising Sun God on the bank of the Ganga River during Chhath Puja festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Chhath Puja Festival 2025 | Photo: PTI

Chhath Puja in Kolkata

People perform rituals during Chhath Puja festivities, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Chhath Puja in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Chhath Puja in Varanasi

People throng the street as they return after offering prayers to the rising Sun God on the last day of Chhath Puja festival, in Varanasi.

Chhath Puja in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

