Photo Webdesk
At sunset, devotees in patna offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun.
Devotees in Patna return to the water body before sunrise to make offering to the rising sun aka Usha Arghya.
Devotees in Patna return to the water body before sunrise to make offering to the rising sun aka Usha Arghya.
Devotees in Patna return to the water body during sunrise to make offering to the rising sun aka Usha Arghya.
People perform rituals in the Yamuna river on the last day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival celebrations, in New Delhi.
A woman performs rituals on the last day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival, in New Delhi.
A woman offers prayers to the rising Sun God on the bank of the Ganga River during Chhath Puja festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
People perform rituals during Chhath Puja festivities, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
People throng the street as they return after offering prayers to the rising Sun God on the last day of Chhath Puja festival, in Varanasi.