Delhi Assembly: 5 AAP Party MLAs Marshalled Out Amid Party's Protest Over Health Sector 'Scam'

Five AAP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday after opposition members raised slogans and displayed posters alleging a Rs 650-crore scam in the health sector.
The MLAs — Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Vishesh Ravi, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh — were removed from the House as opposition protests disrupted the proceedings.
AAP members raised slogans demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. They displayed posters alleging irregularities in the health sector.
As the sloganeering continued, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
The session saw a heated exchange between the BJP and the AAP, with the two sides trading allegations over issues related to governance and accountability.
The BJP accused the previous AAP government of irregularities in various departments. The AAP, on the other hand, accused the BJP government of corruption.