Ravindra Jadeja Loses World No.1 Test All-Rounder Spot After 4 Years

Jadeja had held the mantle for more than four years, with Jansen rising to the top of the Test all-rounders' rankings for the first time. The South African pacer claimed the top spot in two categories for the first time in his career on the back of a standout performance for the Proteas during their comprehensive victory over Australia in the second ICC World Test Championship contest in Gqeberha. Jansen contributed 85 runs with the bat and claimed a match-turning five-wicket haul in Australia's first innings.