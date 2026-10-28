Ravindra Jadeja Loses World No.1 Test All-Rounder Spot After 4 Years

Marco Jansen became the top-ranked Test bowler and all-rounder, dethroning Ravindra Jadeja after a match-winning performance against Australia in Gqeberha.
Abhishek Sharma reclaimed the No. 1 spot in T20I batting rankings after smashing 113 off 38 balls against New Zealand in Wellington.
Temba Bavuma climbed to second in Test batting rankings after scoring 179, while Scott Boland and Simon Harmer also improved their rankings.
Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been dethroned as World No. 1 Test all-rounder. South Africa pacer Marco Jansen replaced him to claim the top spot among Test all-rounders with 451 rating points. The left-arm quick, in fact, achieved a rare double, becoming the No. 1 ranked Test bowler and all-rounder.
Jadeja had held the mantle for more than four years, with Jansen rising to the top of the Test all-rounders' rankings for the first time. The South African pacer claimed the top spot in two categories for the first time in his career on the back of a standout performance for the Proteas during their comprehensive victory over Australia in the second ICC World Test Championship contest in Gqeberha. Jansen contributed 85 runs with the bat and claimed a match-turning five-wicket haul in Australia's first innings.
The performance helped Jansen make progress in all three ranking disciplines. The 26-year-old climbed 13 places to 56th among Test batters, moved up five spots to overtake Mitchell Starc as the No. 1 Test bowler, and rose one place to end Jadeja's reign as the top-ranked Test all-rounder.
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma reclaimed his position as the World No. 1 T20I batter following a blistering century against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday. The left-handed batter was in fine form as he reached his century in just 35 balls and finished with 113 off 38 deliveries, helping India cruise to a series-clinching six-wicket victory. The innings was enough for Abhishek to displace teammate Ishan Kishan and return to the No. 1 spot in the T20I batting rankings.
There were plenty of other notable movers following the latest rankings update, with South Africa captain Temba Bavuma also making significant progress. He climbed four places to second in the Test batting rankings following his Player of the Match performance against Australia in the second Test.
Bavuma scored a sensational 179 in the first innings as the Proteas levelled the three-match series at 1-1.
England captain Harry Brook is now the only player ahead of the South African skipper in the Test batting rankings.
Australia pacer Scott Boland, who climbed three places to sixth, was among the movers in the Test bowling rankings. South Africa spinner Simon Harmer also made significant progress, rising 15 places to eighth in the Test all-rounders' rankings, which are now headed by teammate Jansen.