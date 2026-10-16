RB Salzburg Vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League: Alphadjo Cisse's Hat-Trick Powers Rossoneri To 4-0 Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 October 2026 4:38 pm

AC Milan bounced back from their opening defeat to thrash RB Salzburg 4-0 in the UEFA Europa League 2026-27, with Alphadjo Cisse stealing the show with a stunning hat-trick. The 19-year-old broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a header, struck again in the 32nd minute and completed his treble four minutes after the restart. Goncalo Ramos came off the bench to add a fourth in the 72nd minute, handing AC Milan a convincing victory and ending Salzburg's 15-match unbeaten run across competitions. However, the Rossoneri finished the match with 10 men after Filippo Terracciano was sent off in the 83rd minute for pushing Dominik Schmid during a Salzburg counter-attack.