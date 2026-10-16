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RB Salzburg Vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League: Alphadjo Cisse's Hat-Trick Powers Rossoneri To 4-0 Win

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AC Milan bounced back from their opening defeat to thrash RB Salzburg 4-0 in the UEFA Europa League 2026-27, with Alphadjo Cisse stealing the show with a stunning hat-trick. The 19-year-old broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a header, struck again in the 32nd minute and completed his treble four minutes after the restart. Goncalo Ramos came off the bench to add a fourth in the 72nd minute, handing AC Milan a convincing victory and ending Salzburg's 15-match unbeaten run across competitions. However, the Rossoneri finished the match with 10 men after Filippo Terracciano was sent off in the 83rd minute for pushing Dominik Schmid during a Salzburg counter-attack.

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Europa League Soccer Match: AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
Salzburg players stand at the end of an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
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Europa League Soccer Match: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Goncalo Ramos is about to score his side's fourth goal during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
2/10
UEFA Europa League: AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
AC Milan's Goncalo Ramos fights for the ball with Salzburg's Kevin Boma during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
3/10
UEFA Europa League: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Alphadjo Cisse, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
4/10
UEFA Europa League 2026-27: AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
Salzburg's Jesper Lindstrom makes an attempt to score during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
5/10
UEFA Europa League 2026-27: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Alphadjo Cisse not seen in the frame celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
6/10
Europa League: AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
AC Milan's Filippo Terracciano receives a red card from the referee during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
7/10
Europa League: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Alphadjo Cisse celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
8/10
Europa League Soccer: AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
AC Milan's Alphadjo Cisse misses a scoring chance during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
9/10
Europa League Soccer: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
AC Milan supporters light flares during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier
10/10
Austria Europa League Soccer: AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
AC Milan's Koni De Winter goes for the header with Salzburg's Haris Tabakovic during an Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan, in Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Oct.15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alexandra Beier

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