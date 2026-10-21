Golden Globes Block Michael Biopic From Musical/Comedy Race

Determining where musical biopics fit has often been troublesome in the Globes’ side. Early hits like Ray (2004) and Walk the Line (2005) were slotted into Musical or Comedy, with the latter nabbing the top prize. Since then, the HFPA has predominantly steered similar films toward Drama, as seen with winners and nominees like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Elvis (2022), and James Mangold’s Bob Dylan feature A Complete Unknown (2024). A rare anomaly was the Coen brothers' 2013 folk saga Inside Llewyn Davis, which was granted entry into the Musical/Comedy bracket.