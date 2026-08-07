Michael 2 May Begin Filming In A Couple Of Months

Michael 2 is poised to begin production either later this year or early next year.
Lionsgate executives are discussing the development timeline.
Michael is one of the year's biggest box office juggernauts.
Michael 2, the sequel to Michael — pop icon Michael Jackson's biopic that blazed as one of the year's biggest blockbusters— is seeking a shoot date of end 2025 or early 2026. Lionsgate executives are opening up on the sequel's production timeline.
“We are hard at work in making sure we can put together a sequel that’s worthy of the success and the enthusiasm that the first movie generated and we’re fully engaged with everybody,” Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson shared the timeline during Lionsgate’s quarterly earnings call this past Thursday,
Michael 2 Production Timeline
“While we are not ready to announce everything at the moment I will tell you we are targeting a production start towards the end of this year and early next and think that somewhere between the end of calendar ’27 and the first half of calendar ’28 would be a current thought of where the movie could go.”
In dialogue with a group of analysts, he also spoke about what one can expect in Michael 2, “We do have a number of sequences, particularly some big musical sequences, that were shot previously, that are almost sure to be incorporated, but we are mostly focused right now on how to make sure we can deliver, at the right price, the biggest, best sequel".
He added, “That is what the audience is going to want and deserve after the experience we gave them the first time. We are not ready to give guidance on the budget yet, but we certainly will be able to take advantage of some stuff that we previously shot, as I had said before.”
Michael, starring the King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead, surpassed $1 billion at the global box office in July 2026, making history as the first biographical movie ever to cross the billion-dollar milestone. Antoine Fuqua directed the movie. It traces Michael Jackson’s rise from his early days in the Jackson 5 to global superstardom.