Rajinikanth Team Denies Rift Rumours With Dharman Director Ashwath Marimuthu

Rajinikanth’s team called the rift claims with Dharman director Ashwath Marimuthu entirely false
The denial came after a deleted post on X alleged tension on the Mysuru set.
Rajinikanth’s manager said he had personally seen the shoot and found the actor comfortable and happy.
Rajinikanth’s team has denied rumours of fallout with Dharman director Ashwath Marimuthu, calling the claims 'entirely false'. Thalaivar is enjoying the collaboration as the film continues shooting in Mysuru.
The denial followed a deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) that claimed Rajinikanth and Ashwath were at odds and described the set as tense. Rajinikanth’s side said the allegation did not match what was happening on set.
The film had already changed hands three times before Ashwath Marimuthu took charge in June 2026, which made the rumour draw more notice before Rajinikanth’s team rejected it.
What Rajinikanth's team said about the rift rumours
The actor’s manager, in a post on X, described the allegation as having no basis in reality.
He said he had watched the shoot himself. He also said Rajinikanth appeared relaxed, happy and fully involved while filming with Ashwath.
The manager added that production was moving smoothly and at a strong pace. He credited Ashwath’s energetic approach to filmmaking for the progress on set.
About fallout reports
The deleted post on X alleged trouble on set, but there was no material to back up the claim.
No cast or crew member linked to the film corroborated the allegation. Still, the post spread widely on X before it was deleted.
Rajinikanth’s team then issued a public rebuttal during the Mysuru schedule.
About Dharman
The project started coming together around the late-2025 release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. At that point, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were publicly signalling plans to collaborate, with Kamal producing and Rajinikanth starring.
In November 2025, the makers picked Sundar C to direct the film, with Kamal producing it. Later, Sundar C stepped away soon after the announcement.
Rajinikanth later said Sundar C had to leave because of professional commitments that could not be reshuffled.
Cibi Chakaravarthi took over in January 2026. He was working on a script and stayed with the project for several months.
But Cibi also exited the project. Rajinikanth later said Cibi’s version of the film would have demanded a major commitment of time and money, something the production could not or would not provide.
The makers finally confirmed the project in June 2026, when they unveiled the title Dharman, with Ashwath Marimuthu as the film’s director.
Dharman movie cast and release date
Apart from Rajinikanth, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.
The images and videos from the Mysuru schedule sparked rumours that Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela may also star in the film. However, the makers haven't confirmed it yet.
The film is scheduled to hit theatres in January 2027.