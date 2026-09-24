Asian Games 2026: Shin Ohashi Sets Stunning New 200m Breaststroke World Record In Tokyo

Shin Ohashi won the 200-metre breaststroke in 2:04.83 at the Asian Games
The Japanese teenager broke the previous world record of 2:05.48 set by Qin Haiyang
Denis Petrashov of Kyrgystan finished second and Cho Sung-jae of South Korea took bronze
Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi set a world record in the 200-metre breaststroke at the Asian Games on Thursday. He won in 2 minutes, 4.83 seconds and briefly pulled the spotlight away from China in Tokyo.
Denis Petrashov of Kyrgystan took silver in 2:08.67 and Cho Sung-jae of South Korea claimed bronze in 2:08.76. Ohashi's swim also shifted attention from China and 13-year-old Yu Zidi for the moment. Yu has won three gold medals in the 200 butterfly and the 200 and 400 individual medley at the Asian Games. She will not compete in any other individual events.
Record-Breaking Swim
Ohashi had already struck gold in the 400 individual medley earlier this week, finishing in 4:07.02 at the Asian Games. Leon Marchand of France owns the world record at 4:02.50, and he collected four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Marchand has been among the presenters handing out medals on the pool deck during the games. Swimming is being held in the Olympic pool in Tokyo.
Ohashi is far from physically imposing. He is only 1.69 metres tall — just under 5-feet-7 — and broke Japan's national record earlier in the year in the 100-metre breaststroke.
That record had been held by Japan's Kosuke Kitajima, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champions.
Japan And China
China, slightly in the shadows of Ohashi's world record, still won four gold medals in Thursday's seven events. Through five days in the pool — swimming ends Friday — China has won 25 gold medals in 34 events.
Chinese winners on Thursday included Wu Qingfeng in the women's 50 free (23.98); Zhang Zhanshuo in the men's 800 free (7:42.49); the men's 4x100 freestyle relay (3:10.60); and the women's 4x200 free relay (7:49.37).
In addition to Ohashi, Japan also picked up gold from Kotomi Kato (2:22.57) in the women's 200 breaststroke.
Bahrain's Final Gold
Mikhail Arkhangelskiy of Bahrain won the day's final gold in the men's 50-butterfly, clocking 22.91. Born in Russia, Arkhangelskiy has also swum for Florida State University.