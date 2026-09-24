Asian Games 2026: Shin Ohashi Sets Stunning New 200m Breaststroke World Record In Tokyo

Denis Petrashov of Kyrgystan took silver in 2:08.67 and Cho Sung-jae of South Korea claimed bronze in 2:08.76. Ohashi's swim also shifted attention from China and 13-year-old Yu Zidi for the moment. Yu has won three gold medals in the 200 butterfly and the 200 and 400 individual medley at the Asian Games. She will not compete in any other individual events.