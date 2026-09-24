Asian Games 2026: Shin Ohashi Sets Stunning New 200m Breaststroke World Record In Tokyo

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi set a world record in the 200-metre breaststroke on Thursday at the Asian Games in Tokyo, winning in 2 minutes, 4.83 seconds. Denis Petrashov of Kyrgystan took silver and Cho Sung-jae of South Korea won bronze, as Ohashi briefly shifted attention from China

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Asian Games 2026: Shin Ohashi 200m Breaststroke World Record Swimming
Shin Ohashi of Japan celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter breaststroke final in swimming at the Asian Games in Tokyo. AP Photo/Hiro Komae
Summary of this article

  • Shin Ohashi won the 200-metre breaststroke in 2:04.83 at the Asian Games

  • The Japanese teenager broke the previous world record of 2:05.48 set by Qin Haiyang

  • Denis Petrashov of Kyrgystan finished second and Cho Sung-jae of South Korea took bronze

Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi set a world record in the 200-metre breaststroke at the Asian Games on Thursday. He won in 2 minutes, 4.83 seconds and briefly pulled the spotlight away from China in Tokyo.

Denis Petrashov of Kyrgystan took silver in 2:08.67 and Cho Sung-jae of South Korea claimed bronze in 2:08.76. Ohashi's swim also shifted attention from China and 13-year-old Yu Zidi for the moment. Yu has won three gold medals in the 200 butterfly and the 200 and 400 individual medley at the Asian Games. She will not compete in any other individual events.

Record-Breaking Swim

Ohashi had already struck gold in the 400 individual medley earlier this week, finishing in 4:07.02 at the Asian Games. Leon Marchand of France owns the world record at 4:02.50, and he collected four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Marchand has been among the presenters handing out medals on the pool deck during the games. Swimming is being held in the Olympic pool in Tokyo.

Ohashi is far from physically imposing. He is only 1.69 metres tall — just under 5-feet-7 — and broke Japan's national record earlier in the year in the 100-metre breaststroke.

That record had been held by Japan's Kosuke Kitajima, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champions.

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Also Read: Who Is Yu Zidi? Meet 13-Year-Old Chinese Swimming Phenomenon Making Waves On The International Stage

Japan And China

China, slightly in the shadows of Ohashi's world record, still won four gold medals in Thursday's seven events. Through five days in the pool — swimming ends Friday — China has won 25 gold medals in 34 events.

Chinese winners on Thursday included Wu Qingfeng in the women's 50 free (23.98); Zhang Zhanshuo in the men's 800 free (7:42.49); the men's 4x100 freestyle relay (3:10.60); and the women's 4x200 free relay (7:49.37).

In addition to Ohashi, Japan also picked up gold from Kotomi Kato (2:22.57) in the women's 200 breaststroke.

Bahrain's Final Gold

Mikhail Arkhangelskiy of Bahrain won the day's final gold in the men's 50-butterfly, clocking 22.91. Born in Russia, Arkhangelskiy has also swum for Florida State University.

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