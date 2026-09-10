Qingdao Shipyard Fire Kills At Least 20 On Foreign-Flagged Cargo Ship

At least 20 people were killed when a foreign-flagged cargo ship caught fire at a Qingdao shipyard.
The vessel had 42 people aboard, with 12 evacuated and five hospitalised in stable condition.
Xi Jinping called for "all out" search and rescue efforts after the fire broke out during maintenance.
At least 20 people have died after a fire broke out on a foreign-flagged cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao, eastern China, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
The vessel had 42 people on board when the fire erupted at around 11:15 local time (03:15 GMT). According to BBC, 12 people were evacuated, while five were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.
The cargo ship was undergoing maintenance at a shipyard in Qingdao when the blaze broke out. CCTV reported that the fire was put out just over three hours later.
Xi Calls For Search And Rescue
Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier called for "all out" search and rescue efforts, while Premier Li Qiang called for those trapped to be rescued.
Li also stressed the need to "prevent secondary disasters", BBC reported.