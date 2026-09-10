India’s Nuclear Stockpile Estimated At 190 Warheads: Report

The Federation of American Scientists estimates that India may have assembled about 190 nuclear warheads, although New Delhi does not publicly disclose its stockpile
India is expanding and modernising nuclear delivery systems across land, air and sea, including its ballistic-missile submarine fleet
The estimate places India’s arsenal above Pakistan’s estimated 170 warheads but well below China’s roughly 620, highlighting a wider regional nuclear build-up
India may have assembled as many as 190 nuclear warheads, according to a new assessment by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), which says New Delhi continues to expand and modernise its nuclear arsenal.
The estimate, published in the FAS's 2026 assessment of global nuclear forces, puts India's military stockpile at about 190 warheads. The figure carries significant uncertainty because the Indian government does not publicly disclose the size of its nuclear stockpile.
According the estimate, India has around 178 warheads in reserve or storage, with none formally classified as deployed strategic or non-strategic warheads. It says nearly all Indian warheads are believed to remain in central storage rather than being routinely mated with missiles.
Arsenal Expands
The new assessment comes as India continues to develop a broader nuclear delivery capability.
India currently operates nine nuclear-capable systems, including two aircraft-based systems, six land-based ballistic missiles and one sea-based ballistic missile. At least two more systems are under development and expected to enter service within the next few years.
The operational nuclear-capable forces could deliver more than 160 warheads, with additional warheads being produced for missiles still entering service. They expect the overall stockpile to increase as new delivery systems are deployed.
India's emerging sea-based deterrent is also expanding. The Bulletin says India commissioned its third indigenously developed nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridhaman, in April, while a fourth Arihant-class submarine is expected to be commissioned in 2027.
Plutonium Production
The International Panel on Fissile Materials estimated that India had produced about 730 kilograms of weapons-grade plutonium by the beginning of 2026, with an uncertainty range of roughly plus or minus 170 kilograms. Using an assumption of about four kilograms of plutonium per warhead, the Bulletin estimates that India's material could theoretically support between 140 and 225 warheads.
The researchers note uncertainties surrounding India's warhead designs and say some plutonium may be held in reserve.
China And Pakistan
India's estimated arsenal remains larger than Pakistan's but far smaller than those of China, Russia and the US.
Pakistan's military stockpile at about 170 warheads and China's at around 620. The US and Russia remain by far the world's largest nuclear powers, with military stockpiles estimated at 3,700 and 4,400 warheads respectively.
The world's nine nuclear-armed states possessed roughly 12,187 warheads at the beginning of 2026, with about 9,745 in military stockpiles. It says China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and the UK are among the states believed to be increasing their stockpiles.
The assessment places India's nuclear build-up within a wider modernisation programme. While Pakistan remains a central focus of India's nuclear strategy, the Bulletin notes that India's growing long-range missile and submarine capabilities are also relevant to its deterrence posture towards China.
The 190-warhead estimate is therefore not an official Indian figure but an open-source assessment based on available information about fissile material, delivery systems and India's nuclear forces. FAS stresses that the precise size of the country's arsenal remains unknown.