What We Know About Abhishek Banerjee Aide Sumit Roy’s CID Arrest

Bengal CID arrested Abhishek Banerjee aide Sumit Roy in the Salboni land grab case.
The arrest followed the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roy’s anticipatory bail plea.
The case is linked to an ongoing CID probe into an alleged Jhargram land scam.
Abhishek Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy has been taken into custody by the CID in the Salboni land grab case after the Supreme Court turned down his plea for anticipatory bail on Thursday.
In the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said Roy was picked up from the Trinamool Congress office at 121, Kalighat Road once the top court’s protection ended. Adhikari also accused Roy of gathering money for Abhishek Banerjee. The case is linked to the CID’s ongoing probe into an alleged land scam in Jhargram.
A district court in West Medinipur had issued an arrest warrant for Roy on June 15.
Roy then approached the Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court seeking pre-arrest bail. On August 6, the top court let him file a Special Leave Petition and kept his arrest on hold until the next hearing.
Assembly Allegations
Adhikari set out the arrest in the Assembly. “Sumit Roy has been arrested by CID from Trinamool Congress's Kalighat Road office at 121 Kalighat Road after removal of Supreme Court security,” Adhikari said as per PTI.
He also alleged that Roy was collecting money on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee. “He was a number collector of his nephew. Sumit Roy is a number one collector of ‘Tola Bhatija',” Adhikari said.
The CID’s action is part of a continuing investigation into the alleged land scam in Jhargram. The Salboni land grab case falls within that probe. Roy is now the latest person arrested in the case.