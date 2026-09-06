‘Absolute Fools’: Imran Khan’s Sons Launch Scathing Attack On PCB Over England Test Boycott Row

Imran Khan’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman criticised the PCB over its reported threat to boycott the England Test
Kasim called the episode an “absolute” embarrassment, while Sulaiman questioned the board’s intervention in the interview
The brothers said the interview focused on Imran Khan’s health and humanitarian concerns, not politics
Pakistan cricket’s England tour has been overshadowed by a controversy involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sky Sports and the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. The dispute centred on an interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan that was broadcast during the second Test at Lord’s.
Imran Khan Sons Hit Back At PCB Over Boycott Row
The interview, conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton, focused on the brothers’ concerns over their father’s health and treatment while he remains imprisoned in Pakistan. The PCB reportedly objected to the segment and, according to multiple reports, considered keeping the Pakistan team off the field if it was aired.
The interview was initially delayed before eventually being broadcast during the lunch interval. Pakistan subsequently returned to the field, while captain Babar Azam and coach Sarfaraz Ahmed denied having knowledge of any proposed boycott.
Kasim and Sulaiman have now strongly criticised the PCB’s reported response, arguing that the board should not have intervened over an interview concerning their father’s wellbeing.
“They made absolute fools of themselves," Kasim told The Telegraph.
Sulaiman said he expected some form of reaction but was surprised by the reported threat involving the Test match.
“I was expecting some sort of response," Sulaiman added. “But I didn’t think they would be so tactless as to threaten not to take to the field. It shouldn’t be in the remit of the Pakistan Cricket Board to ask for an interview about an ex-Pakistan player, somebody who lived in England for 22 years, to be taken down. This wasn’t about politics, but about the humanitarian situation and his health."
Health Concerns Put PCB Under Fresh Scrutiny
The brothers’ comments come amid growing international attention on Imran Khan’s health. They have claimed that their father has experienced serious problems with his eyesight and expressed concerns about his access to independent medical treatment. Pakistani authorities, however, have rejected allegations of mistreatment and maintained that he is receiving appropriate medical care.
The controversy has also widened beyond the immediate England-Pakistan series. A group of former international captains has called for proper medical care and an independent assessment of Imran’s condition, while former West Indies great Brian Lara has also spoken publicly about the need for compassion and dignity in his treatment.
For the PCB, the episode has created an uncomfortable situation in which an international cricket tour has become entangled with a deeply sensitive issue surrounding one of Pakistan’s most famous sporting figures. For Imran Khan’s sons, however, the priority remains drawing attention to their father’s health and treatment.