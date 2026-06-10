Five booked after seizure of explosives from granite quarry in bengaluru

Five Booked After Seizure of Explosives from Granite Quarry in Bengaluru

P PTI Published at: 10 June 2026 11:44 am

A case has been registered against five people, including the owner of a granite quarry, after explosives allegedly stored without authorization were seized during a raid here, police said on Wednesday

P PTI Published at: 10 June 2026 11:44 am

Five Booked After Seizure of Explosives from Granite Quarry in Bengaluru Photo: File photo