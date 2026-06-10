Five Booked After Seizure of Explosives from Granite Quarry in Bengaluru

The raid was conducted on June 5 at Venkateshwara Granites and Crusher in Yarappanahalli village of Bidar Halli Hobli, from where around 230 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators were seized, they said.
The action followed a tip-off received during a special night patrol that explosive substances were being illegally stored and used for blasting operations at the quarry without obtaining the required permissions from the competent authorities.
Police alleged that the explosives were being used for stone quarrying activities and were stored without valid licenses or adherence to prescribed safety norms, posing a potential threat to public life and property.
According to police, the seized explosives were taken into custody, and a case was registered against quarry owner Venkataramana Reddy and four others.
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Explosives Act at Avala Halli police station and investigation is underway