Irani Cup 2026: Bengal Head Coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla Takes Over Rest Of India Batting Duties

P PTI Published at: 24 September 2026 7:42 pm

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been appointed as the batting coach for the Rest of India side ahead of their Irani Cup clash against Jammu and Kashmir. This prestigious role marks the former India all-rounder's very first coaching assignment with the BCCI

P PTI Published at: 24 September 2026 7:42 pm

Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been appointed as the batting coach for the Rest of India side for the upcoming Irani Cup. Photo: Lshukla6/X

Summary of this article Current Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been appointed as the batting coach for the Rest of India side for the upcoming Irani Cup

This prestigious role marks Shukla's very first coaching assignment with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

He will be joined by Debasish Mohanty as the bowling coach and Milap Mewada as the fielding coach for the match against Jammu and Kashmir Current Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been appointed the batting coach of the Rest of India side that will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup game in Srinagar from October 1 to 5. Shukla has been Bengal's head coach for the past few seasons and the team lost in the semifinals to Jammu and Kashmir during the last edition of Ranji Trophy. The 46-year-old former Bengal skipper had played 3 ODIs for India in 1999, represented IPL championships-winning KKR side, and in his last season played for the Delhi Capitals. This is Shukla's first BCCI assignment. Debasish Mohanty will serve as the ROI side's bowling coach and Milap Mewada is the fielding coach. AH