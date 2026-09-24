Asian Games 2026 Fencing: Two Indian Women Fencers Exit Early In Round of 16 Individual Sabre Event

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PTI
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Shreya Gupta, who entered the Round of 16 directly, lost to her South Korean opponent, while Bhavani Devi, who reached the same stage with a victory in the Round of 32, was defeated by her Chinese opponent

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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Fencers practicing during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Shreya Gupta and Bhavani Devi lost in Round of 16 of Individual sabre event in Fencing

  • Gupta lost to South Korea's Jeon Ha-young

  • Devi lost to China's Rao Xueyi 5-15

India's fencing campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal as C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event at Nagoya on Thursday.

Bhavani, India's first fencer to compete at the Olympics, advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Mongolia's Oulen Tugsjargan 15-8 in the round of 32.

However, the 32-year-old Indian ran into a tough opponent in China's Rao Xueyi and went down 5-15 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Rao, the silver medallist at the 2026 World Championships, took control early and led 8-2 at the end of the first period before completing a comfortable victory.

The Indian quartet of Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Ramraj Vithya and Thekkinalil Manu won a silver medal in the 4x400m event - | Photo: X/AFIIndia
Asian Games Highlights, Day 6: Team India Wins Silver In 4x400m Relay; Seema Kumari Bags Bronze In Women's 10,000m

By Minal Tomar

Shreya, meanwhile, received a direct passage to the round of 16 after finishing third in Pool 2 but could not make further progress, losing to South Korea's Jeon Ha-young.

Bhavani had finished fourth in Pool 4 to enter the knockout stage, while Shreya's third-place finish in Pool 2 also secured her passage.

In the women's foil, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys had exited in the round of 32 on Wednesday

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