Asian Games 2026 Fencing: Two Indian Women Fencers Exit Early In Round of 16 Individual Sabre Event

P PTI Published at: 24 September 2026 7:35 pm

Shreya Gupta, who entered the Round of 16 directly, lost to her South Korean opponent, while Bhavani Devi, who reached the same stage with a victory in the Round of 32, was defeated by her Chinese opponent

P PTI Published at: 24 September 2026 7:35 pm

Fencers practicing during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma