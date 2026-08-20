Sajjan Kumar, Former Congress MP Convicted In 1984 Riots Case, Dies At 80

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Former Congress MP died at Safdarjung Hospital while serving life sentences in two 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases as per PTI

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Sajjan Kumar
Sajjan Kumar File Photo

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died on Thursday, Safdarjung Hospital sources said as quoted by PTI.

The hospital has not yet clarified the cause of his death.

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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Kumar was lodged in Tihar Jail. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in February 2025 in another case relating to the killing of two Sikh men during the riots.

Kumar, a three-time Lok Sabha member, represented the Outer Delhi constituency and had been a prominent Congress leader. He resigned from the party after his 2018 conviction.

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