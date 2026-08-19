Rahul Gandhi Backs Tribal Satyagraha Against Ken-Betwa Project, Promises Site Visit

Rahul Gandhi backed tribals protesting against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and said he would visit the site.
Tribal representatives raised concerns over land loss, trees, villages and the project's impact on Panna Tiger Reserve.
The Rs 44,605-crore project aims to provide irrigation, drinking water and hydropower in Bundelkhand.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed support for tribals protesting against the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, saying he would visit the site and exert pressure on the government.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video of his recent meeting with tribals affected by the project. According to PTI, the tribals have been staging a 'satyagraha' against the project and urged Gandhi to join their movement.
"The problems, demands, struggles, and personal ordeals of the tribal brothers and sisters who are carrying out a satyagraha against the Ken-Betwa project -- their own account. For years, these residents of Bundelkhand have been enduring injustice and oppression solely for their rights; they deserve respect and support," Gandhi said in his post.
"In this fight of our tribal brothers and sisters, the Congress and I stand with them," Gandhi said.
In the video, a tribal representative claimed that the project would affect 21 tribal-dominated villages and impact approximately 4.6 million (46 lakh) trees, as well as the Panna Tiger Reserve.
According to the representative, around 11,500 acres of land belonging to approximately 7,000 families would be lost to the project. They also urged Gandhi to raise the issue of alleged harassment by the administration in Parliament.
Gandhi assured them that he would visit the site and put pressure on the government, PTI reported.
The Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa Link Project is the country's first river-linking project under the National Perspective Plan. It aims to irrigate 1.062 million hectares of land, provide drinking water to about 6.2 million people and generate hydropower in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region spanning Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.