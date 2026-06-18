Gang Rivalry Murder Solved, Two Juvenile Shooters Held After Encounter in Delhi

The Delhi Police has apprehended two juvenile sharpshooters allegedly involved in the murder of a man in the Dayalpur area, following a brief exchange of gunfire between police and the accused, an officer said on Thursday.
According to police, juveniles linked to the Anwar Thakur-Harun gang, were apprehended late Wednesday night after they allegedly opened fire on a police team attempting to intercept them near the Usmanpur-Wazirabad road stretch in northeast Delhi.
Police said the duo was wanted in connection with the murder of Rashid, who was shot dead on June 15 in the Dayalpur area. A case was registered and further investigation began.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap and intercepted the suspects travelling on a motorcycle at 11:05 pm on Wednesday, police said.
"When surrounded, the accused allegedly pulled out pistols and fired at the police team. Police retaliated in self-defence, firing at the legs of the suspects, after which both were overpowered and apprehended," the officer said.
Police said the murder stemmed from a long-running gang rivalry between the Harun gang and the rival Naseem Durrani gang operating in northeast Delhi. Police said Rashid was allegedly associated with gangster Durrani and his criminal network and the rivalry intensified after the recent killing of Raja Mewati, a close associate of gangster Harun.
"Members of the Harun gang suspected that Rashid had played a role in the conspiracy behind Raja Mewati's murder and allegedly plotted to eliminate him in retaliation," the officer said.
Police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, five live cartridges, three empty cartridges from the apprehended juveniles and said further investigation is underway.