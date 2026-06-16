24-Year-Old Murder Accused, on the Run for Over a Year, Arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man, who had been absconding for more than a year after being accused in a murder case here, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, Tanveer, a resident of Moti Nagar, was named in an FIR registered at Anand Parbat police station. The case pertained to a murder reported on April 20, 2025, he said.
According to the official, four people were accused in the 2025 case, wherein they forcibly took the victim to a secluded location and subjected him to severe physical assault. The victim sustained grievous injuries from the assault, leading to his death during treatment at a hospital.
"Following investigation, the main accused, identified as Sundar Lal, was arrested along with another man. A juvenile was also apprehended in the case. The fourth accused, Tanveer, had been absconding and continuously concealed his whereabouts to evade arrest," he said.
The police team constituted to probe the case carried out multiple raids, and based on specific intelligence on Tanveer's movements, arrested him on Monday.
During interrogation, Tanveer allegedly admitted to being part of the group that assaulted the victim, police said. Further questioning is underway.
Tanveer was previously involved in a robbery case registered at Moti Nagar police station in 2021, they added.