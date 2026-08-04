Prashant Kishor's Win Is Bigger Than Bankipur; Is Bihar Making Space For New Politics?

Why Chandrashekhar Azad And Owaisi Matter In Bihar

Bankipur's result is not being read in isolation. Bihar's political map is being simultaneously contested by multiple new forces who are each trying to build a constituency outside the traditional RJD-NDA binary. Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (ASP) has been expanding its Dalit mobilisation in Bihar's Seemanchal and Mithila regions, positioning itself as a post-caste politics alternative to the RJD which has historically absorbed most Dalit-Other Backward Class votes under the Lalu Prasad umbrella. AIMIM under Owaisi has similarly tried to convert Muslim dissatisfaction with the RJD into a distinct electoral bloc, with mixed results.