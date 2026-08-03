Sooraj Pancholi Expresses Frustration Over Scrutiny Despite Being Acquitted In Jiah Khan Case: 'People Still Judge Me'

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has finally broken his silence in the Jiah Khan suicide case.
He slammed reports calling the case "unanswered" even after his acquittal.
He urged the media to approach this with "honesty, responsibility, sensitivity and professionalism"
The special CBI court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi after being found not guilty in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Despite being acquitted, Pancholi still faces scrutiny. He has issued a strong statement on Instagram, slamming those who continue to doubt and question him. He has also called out reports that still describe the case as "unanswered."
He shared a picture that read: "Unanswered? A 14-Year court trial says otherwise," and requested everyone to report with "honesty, responsibility, sensitivity and professionalism" and respect the court's verdict.
Sooraj Pancholi on being scrutinised despite being acquitted
Sooraj wrote, "To ALL the Media pages out there! Please explain what you believe remains 'unanswered,' and kindly make sure your facts are accurate. I went through a 14-year court trial. The case was decided on the basis of facts, evidence and the law. I was acquitted, and there are no 'unanswered questions' from the legal proceedings. All the court records and trial proceedings are publicly available for anyone who genuinely wants to understand the facts before forming an opinion."
On the impact of the case
"I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally. At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever," he added.
He further wrote, "I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life. Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day."
Faith in the judicial process
Sooraj said, "The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted. If, even after that, people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don't know what more I can do."
Sooraj also opened up about why he remained silent for years. "Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn't give anyone the right to write whatever they want. Out of respect, I have never spoken publicly about the personal traumas she shared with me or the struggles she faced in her life. I chose to protect her privacy despite everything I have been through. I only ask for the same fairness and respect in return."
"For many of you, this may just be another story or another headline. For me, it has been my entire life. Every careless headline, every misleading video, and every false narrative reopens a chapter I have spent years trying to survive," he stated.
He ended his note with an appeal to the media, writing, "All I ask is that you approach this with honesty, responsibility, sensitivity and professionalism. If you are going to tell my story, please tell the whole story."
About Jiah Khan case
Jiah Khan, 25, was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was arrested based on a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah. He was charged with abetment of suicide. He was later released on bail.
Jiah's mother, Rabia Khan, claimed that her daughter's death was a case of murder and wanted a fresh investigation.
But the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition. In April 2023, Sooraj said he had been falsely prosecuted and had lost "the most important person" in his life. He was later acquitted in the case.