Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Film Sees 26% Drop On Sunday

Haiwaan collected less than ₹2 crore net across 4,374 shows in India on its first Sunday.
The domestic three-day opening weekend net total reached over ₹7 crore.
The film accumulated ₹75 lakh from international markets on Day 3.
Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, hit the theatres on September 11. The crime thriller opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film witnessed a 26% drop on Sunday from its Saturday collections, according to Sacnilk. Here's the box office breakdown of Haiwaan.
Weekend collection breakdown
On Friday, Haiwaan ran across 7,224 shows, posted 11.0% occupancy and brought in ₹3 crore net.
Saturday brought ₹2.50 crore on Day 2, with 5,759 shows and 14.0% occupancy. Sunday slipped again despite the weekend. The Hindi 2D cut logged 17.13% overall occupancy on Day 3. Morning shows were at 6.15%, afternoon shows at 19.77%, evening shows at 22.92% and night shows at 19.69%. Even so, the reported overall Day 3 occupancy stood at 14.0%, with 4,374 shows across India on its first Sunday. It earned ₹1.85 crore on Day 3, taking the total collections to ₹7.35 crore.
Overseas and worldwide collection
The film earned ₹75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 3. Its overseas gross now stands at ₹2.75 crore. The worldwide gross after three days is ₹11.55 crore.
Plot and cast
The plot follows the slaying of a former judge (Boman Irani) and involves his visually impaired helper. Saif Ali Khan stars as Shyam Rane, a maintenance worker of the retired Judge Pradhan.
After Pradhan's murder, Shyam is drawn into the probe. Even without sight, he picks up on the fact that a killer was in the room. Akshay Kumar plays Parshuram, a vengeful killer looking for Nandini, the hidden daughter of the retired judge.
Shyam's bond with Pradhan matters more after the death, and his heightened senses help him sense danger in the room. Shyam is framed for Pradhan's murder and has to stay ahead of the police.
Shyam races to locate Nandini. He tries to shield her from Parshuram and expose the real killer, only to stumble upon a startling truth about the girl.