Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Film Sees 26% Drop On Sunday

Saturday brought ₹2.50 crore on Day 2, with 5,759 shows and 14.0% occupancy. Sunday slipped again despite the weekend. The Hindi 2D cut logged 17.13% overall occupancy on Day 3. Morning shows were at 6.15%, afternoon shows at 19.77%, evening shows at 22.92% and night shows at 19.69%. Even so, the reported overall Day 3 occupancy stood at 14.0%, with 4,374 shows across India on its first Sunday. It earned ₹1.85 crore on Day 3, taking the total collections to ₹7.35 crore.