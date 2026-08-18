Delhi Police Defends ‘Graded’ Force Against Student Protesters, Says Crowd Breached Barricades

The Delhi Police has defended its use of force against student protesters during the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march, telling the Supreme Court that it adopted a “graded” response only after the gathering allegedly ceased to remain peaceful. According to Livelaw, in a counter-affidavit filed before the top court, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said sections of the crowd breached successive layers of barricades and attempted to move towards Parliament despite not having permission to hold a march to the building.