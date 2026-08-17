Ghost Actor Ananya Raj Passes Away After A Year-Long Health Battle

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) poured a long tribute on X, "The loss of a young artist is not just a loss for her family—it is a loss for the entire film fraternity. A member of our extended film-industry family has left us far too soon. Her work, her presence and her memories will always remain a part of the Indian film industry,” AICWA added, and extended their prayers to the grieving family, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. We pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace and that her family receives the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Ananya Raj will always be remembered. Her journey may have ended, but her memories will live on forever."