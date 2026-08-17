Ghost Actor Ananya Raj Passes Away After A Year-Long Health Battle

Ananya Raj has died at 27.
The actor starred in Ghost and The Final Exit.
Her family shared the news of her death on her Instagram page.
Actor Ananya Raj, who has appeared in Bollywood films like 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019), died at the age of 27. On Sunday, her family confirmed the news in a statement on her Instagram. The actor died a month ago.
The statement read, "This is Ananya’s family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."
Ananya Raj's Family Statement
The statement added, "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Baccha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietitude." Ananya Raj's family also shared a series of pictures from her last rites, a month after her death on her official Instagram page.
The announcement shocked plans, causing a wave of distress and concern. A comment under the post read, “She is so beautiful, expressive, and a wonderful soul. This is shocking. May her soul rest in peace. God, pls take care of Ananya’s family.”
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) poured a long tribute on X, "The loss of a young artist is not just a loss for her family—it is a loss for the entire film fraternity. A member of our extended film-industry family has left us far too soon. Her work, her presence and her memories will always remain a part of the Indian film industry,” AICWA added, and extended their prayers to the grieving family, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. We pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace and that her family receives the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Ananya Raj will always be remembered. Her journey may have ended, but her memories will live on forever."
Ananya Raj's Notable Projects
Ananya Raj made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film 7 Hours to Go. The actor hasn’t appeared in many well-known projects, but has worked in movies such as The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019.
She also worked in regional films, including the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual film Madrasi Gang. In Thaggede Le, a 2022 Telugu suspense thriller directed by Srinivas Raju, she shared screen space with Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P Ravi Shankar. She was also seen in music videos presented by top music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.