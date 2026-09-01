Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Duane Davis Found Guilty Nearly 30 Years After Killing

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Tupac Shakur murder trial has reached a historic verdict, with Duane “Keffe D” Davis found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the rapper’s 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

image Prefer on Google
Tupac Shakur Murder Trial
Duane Davis Found Guilty Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Duane Davis was convicted in the Tupac Shakur murder trial after 30 years.

  • The 63-year-old was found guilty after nearly three hours of deliberation.

  • Tupac Shakur was 25 when the 1996 Las Vegas shooting occurred.

The Tupac Shakur murder trial has finally brought a conviction in one of music's most enduring unsolved cases. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, was found guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by killing of the rap icon in Las Vegas.

A jury reached its verdict on Monday after deliberating for nearly three hours, bringing a dramatic end to a case that had remained unresolved for almost three decades. Davis, who was arrested and charged in 2023, now faces a possible life sentence.

What happened in the Tupac Shakur murder case?

Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, while travelling in a BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight. A white Cadillac reportedly pulled alongside their vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip, and shots were fired.

The rapper was hit four times and died six days later at the age of 25. His killing became one of the most widely discussed mysteries in hip-hop, spawning decades of speculation and conspiracy theories.

Tupac Shakur Murder Trial - X
Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Begins Nearly 30 Years After Rap Icon's Fatal Shooting

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

How Duane Davis was linked to Tupac Shakur's killing

Prosecutors argued that Davis helped orchestrate the shooting in retaliation after his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was beaten by Shakur and members of his entourage earlier that night.

Related Content
9/11 accused mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed - | AP
Luigi Mangione's New York state murder trial has been postponed following his federal guilty plea. - X@NYCMayor
Tupac Shakur Murder Trial - X
Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi - null

Davis was not accused of pulling the trigger. However, prosecutors relied heavily on his own public statements, including interviews and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he placed himself inside the Cadillac involved in the shooting.

Davis had maintained his innocence during the trial. His defence argued that his earlier accounts had been exaggerated or fabricated for financial gain and publicity.

Tupac And Biggie's Arrest Fingerprints - null
Tupac And Biggie's Arrest Fingerprints Up For Grabs For $225,000

By IANS

The conviction marks the first major resolution in the nearly 30-year-old case. Sentencing is currently scheduled for October 13, 2026, and Davis has indicated that he intends to appeal the verdict.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories