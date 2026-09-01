Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Duane Davis Found Guilty Nearly 30 Years After Killing

Duane Davis was convicted in the Tupac Shakur murder trial after 30 years.
The 63-year-old was found guilty after nearly three hours of deliberation.
Tupac Shakur was 25 when the 1996 Las Vegas shooting occurred.
The Tupac Shakur murder trial has finally brought a conviction in one of music's most enduring unsolved cases. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, was found guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by killing of the rap icon in Las Vegas.
A jury reached its verdict on Monday after deliberating for nearly three hours, bringing a dramatic end to a case that had remained unresolved for almost three decades. Davis, who was arrested and charged in 2023, now faces a possible life sentence.
What happened in the Tupac Shakur murder case?
Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, while travelling in a BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight. A white Cadillac reportedly pulled alongside their vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip, and shots were fired.
The rapper was hit four times and died six days later at the age of 25. His killing became one of the most widely discussed mysteries in hip-hop, spawning decades of speculation and conspiracy theories.
How Duane Davis was linked to Tupac Shakur's killing
Prosecutors argued that Davis helped orchestrate the shooting in retaliation after his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was beaten by Shakur and members of his entourage earlier that night.
Davis was not accused of pulling the trigger. However, prosecutors relied heavily on his own public statements, including interviews and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he placed himself inside the Cadillac involved in the shooting.
Davis had maintained his innocence during the trial. His defence argued that his earlier accounts had been exaggerated or fabricated for financial gain and publicity.
The conviction marks the first major resolution in the nearly 30-year-old case. Sentencing is currently scheduled for October 13, 2026, and Davis has indicated that he intends to appeal the verdict.