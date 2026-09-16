The Diplomat Season 4 Trailer: Keri Russell's Political Thriller Hints At Two Marriages Colliding

The Diplomat has unveiled a trailer for Season 4.
The new season arrives on October 15.
The Keri Russell show shows upfront two relationships clashing.
Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 4 of The Diplomat. The latest season depicts two marriages clashing. Keri Russell's Kate Wyler, the UK ambassador, faces a big threat. President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) have covertly teamed up over a powerful Russian weapon, with their actions threatening to tip the US towards war. Kate will not take it lying down.
The Diplomat Season 4 Details
“As Kate attempts to contain the fallout, a conspiracy involving Grace and Hal to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon threatens to push the United States towards war. Kate and Todd are forced to work together to prevent the alliance between Grace and Hal from disrupting the balance of power both at home and abroad,” stated the official synopsis for the upcoming instalment.
“This season is built on the foursome that is Kate, Hal, Grace, and Todd. They’re two couples strapped together in one car on a crumbling roller coaster. Each of them has a professional, public role that’s upending their ability to function as a married person.” showrunner and executive producer Debora Cahn told Tudum. The equation between Kate and the Penn administration is on tenterhooks.
Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Keri Russell, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie are executive producers. Janney went on to land Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, earning her eighth Emmy and tying the record for most acting Emmy wins, alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cloris Leachman, and Jean Smart. The show was a 10-time Emmy nominee this year, including a nod for outstanding drama series.
The Diplomat also stars David Gyasi, Rory Kinnear, Aidan Turner, Ali Ahn, and Ato Essandoh. At the end of season 3, Kate realizes Hal and Grace plotted together on a mission with dangerous risks to global security.