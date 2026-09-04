Yogi Adityanath Says Grand Temple Complexes Planned For Mathura-Vrindavan, On Lines Of Ayodhya, Kashi

Yogi Adityanath says grand temple complexes are planned in Mathura-Vrindavan.
The projects are envisioned along the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi.
His remarks came as Mathura celebrated Janmashtami.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government plans to develop grand temple complexes in Mathura-Vrindavan along the lines of the religious infrastructure created in Ayodhya and Kashi. Speaking after offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Adityanath said the move would further strengthen the religious and cultural significance of Braj.
“The world's largest temple has been built in Shri Ayodhya Dham... our effort is that similarly grand complexes be prepared in Mathura-Vrindavan as well, just like those in Shri Ayodhya Dham and Kashi,” he said.
The pitch is not new for Adityanath, who has repeatedly spoken of developing Mathura-Vrindavan after the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. He had also invoked Mathura and Vrindavan in this context during the 2021-22 period.
Yogi Invokes Krishna's Teachings, Sanatan Dharma
Adityanath also invoked the teachings of Lord Krishna, saying their relevance has endured for thousands of years. He cited the Bhagavad Gita's principle of “Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya cha Dushkritam”, arguing that forces seeking to disrupt India's unity, integrity and faith would ultimately face consequences.
“The proclamations made by Lord Krishna over 5000 years ago remain just as relevant today,” Adityanath said, adding that forces working to sow discord in society would not prevail.
The chief minister also spoke about the resilience of Sanatan Dharma, saying repeated invasions and attempts to impose other faiths had failed to erase India's religious traditions.
“There were numerous invasions, and many attempted to impose their own faiths upon India, yet no one could erase the Sanatan Dharma,” he said.
He said the legacy of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani continued to inspire people not only in Braj but across India.
Mathura Lights Up For Janmashtami
Adityanath's remarks came as Mathura, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, celebrates Janmashtami with temples and religious sites illuminated and decorated for the festival.
The proposed development of Mathura-Vrindavan would add the region to the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government's broader focus on religious tourism and temple infrastructure, following major redevelopment projects in Ayodhya and Kashi.
Adityanath's emphasis on Mathura also keeps alive a long-standing political and religious theme around the three major Hindu pilgrimage centres of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.