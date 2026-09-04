Cops Injured As Protesters Hurl Bricks At ex-Panihati Civic Body Chief Held In RG Kar Case

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A huge crowd had gathered outside the Khardah police station upon learning that TMC leader Dey had been brought there following his arrest from Bengaluru a day ago

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Cops Injured As Protesters Hurl Bricks At ex-Panihati Civic Body Chief Held In RG Kar Case
Summary of this article

  • Somnath Dey was arrested over the alleged hurried cremation of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

  • Protesters hurled eggs, bricks and stones at Dey, injuring several police personnel.

  • Police sought Dey’s custody for questioning in the case.

Police personnel were injured in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday as protesters hurled bricks and eggs at former Panihati civic body chief Somnath Dey, arrested for the alleged hurried cremation of the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim in 2024, an officer said.

A huge crowd had gathered outside the Khardah police station upon learning that TMC leader Dey had been brought there following his arrest from Bengaluru a day ago after months on the run.

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While being escorted out of the police station with a helmet on his head, the mob threw raw eggs, bricks and stones at the accused, the officer said.

"Several police personnel were injured while trying to protect the accused from the mob," he said, adding that Dey was quickly put in a police vehicle and taken to the Barrackpore court.

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Police have sought Dey's custody for questioning over allegations of hurried cremation and destruction of evidence in the case.

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The trainee medic at the R G Kar Hospital was found dead in a seminar room of the state-run facility on the morning of August 9, 2024. Investigators subsequently established that she had been raped and murdered the previous night.

A separate case was registered at the Khardah police station over the alleged hurried cremation of the victim. Former Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh and ex-councillor Sanjib Mukhopadhyay, the other accused in the case, are already in jail.

A similar incident was witnessed when Ghosh and Mukhopadhyay were brought to the police station earlier. Both were injured in the protest, with Mukhopadhyay later requiring eye surgery.

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